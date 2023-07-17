Report Relates Harsh Conditions at Oregon’s Only Women’s Prison

By The Vanguard Staff

WILSONVILLE, OR – Black and Indigenous women at Oregon’s only women’s prison claim being called racial slurs, bullied by staff, or singled out for discipline, according to a highly critical report about prison conditions released last week by the Oregon Justice Resource Center, a Portland-based nonprofit that advocates for people in custody.

“Women at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility report deteriorating mental health driven by near constant lockdowns that require them to remain in their cells, sometimes for days on end, due to staffing shortages,” said a story by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The OPB story notes incarcerated suggest harsh restrictions imposed during the Covid outbreak at the prison are now routine. The prison currently houses approximately 860 women between a minimum and medium facility.

OPB said the report “captures the experiences of hundreds of women at Coffee Creek. It is based on the conversations the Oregon Justice Resource Center’s Women’s Justice Project had with dozens of women during the last three years. All of the women are quoted anonymously to protect them from retaliation.”

OPB quoted one woman who said, “[One officer] talks to people like they’re pieces of crap,” according to a person in custody who is quoted in the report. “She says things like, ‘you’re my job security, so the more stuff I do to you, the longer you’ll stay in here.’ She calls [adults in custody] ‘F-ing C—.’”

“I was closer to killing myself this last summer than during the 20 years that I’ve been here,” a woman incarcerated at Coffee Creek told the report’s authors last year, said OPB.

“There’s so much self-harm in here. And there’s a lot of overdoses, at least one every other week,” said another woman in the report, noted OPB.

“We’re stuck in our cells all day long, so it’s hard, especially when we have to eat in our cells,” another woman at the prison told OJRC. “There’s a stagnant and negative energy. It’s inhumane at some point, you know? It changes you … you become stagnant, in a haze.”

OPB said, “Former corrections director Colette Peters championed a less punitive, more humane approach to incarceration coined the ‘Oregon Way.’ It was based in part on the idea that almost all people in prison eventually are released and the prison system should focus more on rehabilitation than punishment.

“During Peters’ tenure, staff were sent to Norway, in 2017 and 2018, to learn how that country’s focus on rehabilitation could translate to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Peters left Oregon last year to head the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Gov. Tina Kotek has not named a replacement,” according to OPB.

“Coffee Creek is continuing to regress back to the old ways of treating inmates and away from the ‘Oregon Way’ of humanization and normalization that [the Oregon Department of Corrections] pushes to the public as their direction,” one woman at Coffee Creek told OJRC. “It feels like we have gone backwards by 10 years.”

The report notes that many women understand and accept why they’re in prison, said OPB, but, “At the same time,’ they explain, ‘this is not supposed to be part of our punishment,’” the report states.

“They perceive that the abysmal treatment at [Coffee Creek] is an additional, invalid, gratuitous punishment, one that is imposed with little oversight. Taken together, the reports from [women in custody] are a call to the outside world to see that the way they are being treated is not ethical, just, or sensical,” the report said.