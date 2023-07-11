Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner Named to Judicial Council

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Alin D. Cintean, a former professor of Constitutional Law at the now-defunct Lorenzo Patino School of Law and currently a Sacramento Superior Court Commissioner, has been named to a three-year term starting Sept. 15 as an advisory member to the Judicial Council.

According to a statement released by the Sacramento County Superior Court, Commissioner Cintean is “one of six new advisory, non-voting members and three new voting members recently appointed to the Judicial Council by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. Four voting members were also reappointed.”

“The council consists of judges, court executives, attorneys, and legislators who volunteer their time to help make the court system consistent, impartial, and accessible,” the Chief Justice said in a statement.

“I am honored and deeply humbled to be selected by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero to serve as an advisory member of the California Judicial Council,” said Cintean, adding, “I rely on the experience of all my colleagues on the Sacramento Court, and of those who have come before me, to guide me in the important work of the Judicial Council.”

Cintean joined the Sacramento Superior Court bench in August 2020, presiding over “multiple calendars including traffic arraignments and trials, unlawful detainers, small claims, and misdemeanor settlement conferences.”

The commissioner currently presides over felony arraignment and pre-trial release night court calendar, according to the court.

Cintean is a member of the Sacramento Court Criminal Law Committee, tasked with “reviewing and analyzing new developments in criminal law, developing best practices for judges and court personnel, and providing education and training,” the court added.

“Commissioner Cintean brings with him years of valuable legal experience to the Judicial Council and the Sacramento Superior Court bench applauds this appointment,“ Presiding Judge Michael G. Bowman said.

Before becoming a Sacramento Court Commissioner, Cintean was a sole practitioner, criminal defense attorney, practicing in the greater Sacramento area. He was also a partner at Dudek & Cintean, LLP (2012 to 2015) and Bonilla & Cintean, LLP (2010 to 2013).

Cintean was also a deputy district attorney with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, and was named “Attorney of the Year” by the Sacramento County Conflict Criminal Defenders organization in 2017.

Commissioner Cintean received a B.S. in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento in 2002, his J.D. at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in 2005. He was certified by the California State Bar, Board of Legal Specialization as a Criminal Law Specialist, according to the Sacramento Superior Court.