VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Second Chance

By Keone T. Wallace

To my community, peers, and youth, Second Chance is designed to recognize the importance of helping individuals and communities in supporting the safe successful reentry of hundreds of people who return from some form of incarceration each year. Second Chance does not forget the harm caused to victims and survivors. All the pain and hurt become an open road to higher awareness and another opportunity for further healing! There will always be debates between conservatives and liberals on the why’s, which often leads to seesaw debates about what public safety is, what public safety looks like, and what we all need to do to be done. The importance of this time is to give back to the society out there that’s been impacted!! Impacted by crimes that occurred, and I want to make sure that I recognize them, honor them, and reflect! It’s to show respect and consider the impact our choices have on society as a whole, even if you’re not interacting with the person who harmed you or harmed your family member (it matters)! It’s enough just knowing that there are people in our communities, even in this place, who are doing the work to understand the harm that they caused. We need you. We need each other, our fathers and brothers! Everything I do here matters and reminds people that you have a connection on the outside that needs you!