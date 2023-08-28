California Attorney Comments Again on State School Districts’ ‘Forced Outing’ Policies, Denounces Anderson Union School Board

By The Vanguard

OAKLAND, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta late last week commented on the actions—the fourth time this month—of a state school district’s policy involving LGBTQ+ student rights.

Bonta issued a statement following Anderson Union High School District Board’s decision to “implement a mandatory gender identity disclosure policy detrimental to the well-being of LGBTQ+ students.”

The AG Office said the policy is “[m]odeled after forced outing policies recently enacted by certain school districts, the policy requires schools to inform parents, with minimal exceptions, whenever a student requests to use a name or pronoun different from that on their birth certificate or official records, even without the student’s permission. The policy also requires notification if a student requests to use facilities or participates in programs that don’t align with their sex on official records.”

AG Bonta earlier this month issued a similar statement after Murrieta Valley and Temecula school districts implemented “a copy-cat mandatory gender identity disclosure policy targeting transgender and gender nonconforming students.”

And, the AG Office said it has opened a civil rights probe into potential legal violations by Chino Valley Unified School District’s adoption of its mandatory gender identity disclosure policy.”

“It is deeply troubling to learn that school districts are putting the well-being of transgender and gender nonconforming students at risk by forcibly outing them,” said AG Bonta.

Bonta added, “My office stands against any actions that perpetuate discrimination, harassment, or exclusion within our educational institutions. We will remain committed to ensuring that school policies are designed to foster an environment of inclusivity, acceptance, and safety for all.”

The AG Office, in a statement, noted the AG “has a substantial interest in protecting the legal rights, physical safety, and mental health of children in California schools, and in protecting them from trauma, harassment, bullying, and exposure to violence and threats of violence.”

The AG added, “Research shows that protecting a transgender student’s ability to make choices about how and when to inform others is critical to their well-being, as transgender students are exposed to high levels of harassment and mistreatment at school and in their communities…77 percent of students known or perceived as transgender reported negative experiences such as harassment and assault, and over half of transgender and nonbinary youth reported seriously considering suicide in the past year.”