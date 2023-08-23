Breaking News
Did the Librarian Overstep His Bounds by Shutting Down the Moms for Liberty Meeting?

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Yolo County
By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The likely pretext for the bomb threat to the library was the action by Librarian Scott Love to shut down a public meeting by Moms for Liberty.

On Monday, Fox 40 in Sacramento received an anonymous message that they passed on to authorities.  While Police Chief Darren Pytel declined to release the message, citing an ongoing investigation, he did vaguely describe the contents of the message.

The message was filled with derogatory terms for gays and directed at a specific individual, complaining it seems about the First Amendment violation that took place at the library.

The threat itself was “more incidental in the colorful language used,” the chief explained.

The Vanguard spoke with Beth Bourne, the organizer of the event.  However, she told the Vanguard that, given there was now a pending legal action potentially against the library for a violation of free speech, she could only comment on factual occurrences, which were fully recorded on video.

Scott Love gave, according to Bourne, Allie Snyder permission to record his conversation with herself and Kim Jones, ICONS co-founder, on the phone.

Bourne provided the Vanguard with a copy of that recording.

“California state law recognizes transgender as a protected class,” Love explained according to the recording that was reposted on Twitter.  “So, I was telling her, if you are speaking about a transgender or female, they need to be referred to as a female. Transgender male needs to be referred to as a male. And if there’s any misgendering, we will ask… If it’s by any of the organizers, they will be asked to leave. There’s no exceptions.”

He added that “this is under treating people with respect. If you are, if you’re referring to a transgender female as a male’s protected in the state of California.”

The Vanguard asked Bourne for a copy of the contract they signed in order to use the facility—but the contract makes no reference to it.

Nor does the library’s “code of behavior.”  The closest thing we could find was, “Treat people, materials and furniture with respect.”

That appears to be what Love was referencing in his comment.

Video from the event then shows what transpired about 20 minutes later.

Sophia Lorey, one of the speakers, said they would hear about “the physiological advantage of male athletes and the emotional and psychological impact on girls when men play on their sports teams.”

An audience member then said, “Are you going to misgender people throughout the entire thing?”

At this point Love interceded, again noting California state law “recognizes transgender women as women.”

“This is a library. I don’t want any transgender females being called males in sporting events with females,” Love said. “If that happens, it’s not following our code of conduct and we will ask the person to leave immediately.”

Once again Lorey referred to “biological men,” and Love again referred to the library’s code of conduct.  Love then asked her to leave “or we’ll shut the entire program down. …You were misgendering.”

After some more back and forth, Love eventually shut down the media and the incident has since gone viral, on national right-wing media in particular.

But the library’s code of conduct makes no specific reference to misgendering.

The Vanguard reached out to Dwight Coddington throughout the day on Tuesday for clarification—three times by phone and once by email, and got no response.

The closest the Vanguard could find referencing misgendering in California law, was the 2017 law, SB 219, authored by Senator Scott Wiener.  Among the purposes of the law was to “prohibit staff from willfully and repeatedly misgendering a resident due to the harassing, discriminatory, or insulting nature of that speech; in other words, its communicative effect.”

The Third Appellate Court noted, “If an employee’s speech repeatedly and willfully misgenders a long-term care facility resident, the speech is criminalized. If an employee’s speech does not misgender a resident, or if the employee misgenders the resident only once or unintentionally, the speech is not criminalized.”

Then the AG argued that “the law is content neutral because it does not dictate speech; employees remain free to avoid using the pronouns at issue entirely.”

However, while the court agreed, “The pronoun provision does not compel speech in the same way that the government compelled students to recite the pledge of allegiance and salute the American flag,” nevertheless the court ruled that the provision “violated staff members’ rights to free speech…” and “is a content-based restriction of speech that does not survive strict scrutiny.”

While the case has been appealed to the California Supreme Court, the court has not ruled on it.

Julie Hamill, an attorney, also noted on Twitter that there is no such law (and cited the same court decision).

“Telling a speaker they cannot use language aligned with a particular viewpoint is the opposite of a viewpoint-neutral restriction,” she tweeted.

The Vanguard spoke to a number of sources that wanted to remain off the record, and none were familiar with any law that would make it illegal to do this—and most agreed that the librarian, in their view, overstepped their authority by shutting down a public meeting.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

13 thoughts on “Did the Librarian Overstep His Bounds by Shutting Down the Moms for Liberty Meeting?”

  1. Ron Glick

    “However, she told the Vanguard that given there was now a pending legal action potentially against the library for a violation of free speech, she could only comment on factual occurrences, which were fully recorded on video.”

    After getting incalculable  publicity for their cause now they contemplate litigation that will cost the library how much money? No doubt the library employee overstepped his authority and I thought that employee went too far but resource draining litigation as a response is reprehensible. Wouldn’t a simple apology be enough?

    1. Keith Olsen

      Wouldn’t a simple apology be enough?

      In my opinion the answer to that is no.  This is happening way too much and a clear message has to be sent.

    2. Matt Williams

      Ron, it is worth stating again what I said in the other article’s comments.  Your suggestion makes logical sense.  You (and I) are looking at this issue and it’s related actions logically.  We are thinking about it and coming to a conclusion that appears to us, after that analysis, to have the greatest good for the greatest number of people in our society as a whole.  That thought process produces questions like the ones you asked yesterday, “Are there any trans kids playing sports in DJUSD? In Yolo County? At UCD?”
      Wouldn’t an apology solve this? is another such logical question.

      But logical questions like those don’t figure into the minds of the the organizers of this event.  They aren’t following a thinking process.  Their consideration of this issue is focused on and all about feelings.  They also do not care about the greatest good for the greatest number of people.  They only care about themselves and their own personal comfort.  They want to make anything that makes them feel uncomfortable go away.

      1. Keith Olsen

        They want to make anything that makes them uncomfortable go away.

        Are you referring to the audience that complained about the speakers not using their preferred terms for trans athletes?

        1. Matt Williams

          No, but that is not a surprising interpretation.  I was referring to the willful choice by the speaker(s) to be unwilling to utter the words “transgender women” or “trans women.”
          To put that into context, how do you feel if someone talking to you or interacting with you is unwilling to utter the words “Keith Olsen,” but instead refers to you as “ex-convict”?
          The reaction of the members of the audience certainly could have been more restrained, but there is a huge difference between someone who is being proactively confrontational and someone who is reacting to the fact that they are being unnecessarily confronted.
          Which brings me to two important questions, (1) “Why do you think the speaker(s) actions of confrontation are necessary?” And (2) “Why do you think the words “transgender women” and/or “trans women” make the speaker(s) (and/or you) uncomfortable?”

  2. Keith Olsen

    The Vanguard spoke to a number of sources that wanted to remain off the record, none were familiar with any law that would make it illegal to this and most agreed that the librarian in their view, overstepped their authority by shutting down a public meeting.

    I smell a big lawsuit coming.

    I thank the Vanguard for its fair impartial reporting on this follow up.  I know it must of been hard to report its findings but free speech is important in this country.  There should be consequences for illegally shutting it down, if that is indeed the case here.

    1. Matt Williams

      Keith, the speakers at this event were actively and aggressively advocating for shutting down the free speech rights of LGBTQI members of our society.  How do you reconcile that?

    2. Ron Glick

      A big lawsuit? One where the lawyers make the most money no doubt at the expense of the acquisition of books by the library. Why ban books when you can defund the library through litigation. Most of the moms I know support the services the library. Anyway what would the damages be? Not much. A refund of the rent times three. Some sort of consent degree. The library no longer offering space for non-library related activities I don’t know I’m not a lawyer but I doubt litigation would benefit anyone other than the lawyers.

      This is more about re-stoking the outrage machine.

      I’ve supported Beth and Allie’s right to have their say, and they both know it, but a lawsuit against the Library is a race to the bottom of stupidity. This is becoming a race to see who can be the most offensive the library or the Moms for Liberty. The last one to escalate loses with this observer.

  3. Tia Will

    A related issue I have not seen addressed regarding a separate issue of deliberate misidentification:

    Sophia Lorey, one of the speakers, said they would hear about “the physiological advantage of male athletes and the emotional and psychological impact on girls when men play on their sports teams.”

    Since it is quite obvious that no “girls” teams are being infiltrated by adult “men” wishing to complete, it would seem Ms. Lorey’s words have been chosen to provoke feelings of vulnerability of “girls” that are simply not warranted. While I believe this is within the boundaries of “free speech” I also believe it is duplicitous and probably disrespectful of those who are not adult men by any standard one could choose.

     

  4. Sharla Cheney

    I’m wondering what harm has been done? Beth is enjoying national media coverage – much more than if her little event had gone off without a hitch.  Suing the County (the community) may garner more publicity for her and her group, but locally maybe not the best kind.  This is not a way to win people over or make friends.  It feels like a set up – poke and goad long enough and then play the victim when someone finally stands up to them.

  5. Don Shor

    The library may need to stop renting the Blanchard Room for events. These activities endangered the lives of library staff and patrons, and the nearby public. They can’t take that risk again.

    1. Sharla Cheney

      Much as I don’t like the idea of losing the space as a community resource, I think closing the Blanchard room for non-library events is best.

