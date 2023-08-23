Did the Librarian Overstep His Bounds by Shutting Down the Moms for Liberty Meeting?

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The likely pretext for the bomb threat to the library was the action by Librarian Scott Love to shut down a public meeting by Moms for Liberty.

On Monday, Fox 40 in Sacramento received an anonymous message that they passed on to authorities. While Police Chief Darren Pytel declined to release the message, citing an ongoing investigation, he did vaguely describe the contents of the message.

The message was filled with derogatory terms for gays and directed at a specific individual, complaining it seems about the First Amendment violation that took place at the library.

The threat itself was “more incidental in the colorful language used,” the chief explained.

The Vanguard spoke with Beth Bourne, the organizer of the event. However, she told the Vanguard that, given there was now a pending legal action potentially against the library for a violation of free speech, she could only comment on factual occurrences, which were fully recorded on video.

Scott Love gave, according to Bourne, Allie Snyder permission to record his conversation with herself and Kim Jones, ICONS co-founder, on the phone.

Bourne provided the Vanguard with a copy of that recording.

“California state law recognizes transgender as a protected class,” Love explained according to the recording that was reposted on Twitter. “So, I was telling her, if you are speaking about a transgender or female, they need to be referred to as a female. Transgender male needs to be referred to as a male. And if there’s any misgendering, we will ask… If it’s by any of the organizers, they will be asked to leave. There’s no exceptions.”

He added that “this is under treating people with respect. If you are, if you’re referring to a transgender female as a male’s protected in the state of California.”

The Vanguard asked Bourne for a copy of the contract they signed in order to use the facility—but the contract makes no reference to it.

Nor does the library’s “code of behavior.” The closest thing we could find was, “Treat people, materials and furniture with respect.”

That appears to be what Love was referencing in his comment.

Video from the event then shows what transpired about 20 minutes later.

Sophia Lorey, one of the speakers, said they would hear about “the physiological advantage of male athletes and the emotional and psychological impact on girls when men play on their sports teams.”

An audience member then said, “Are you going to misgender people throughout the entire thing?”

At this point Love interceded, again noting California state law “recognizes transgender women as women.”

“This is a library. I don’t want any transgender females being called males in sporting events with females,” Love said. “If that happens, it’s not following our code of conduct and we will ask the person to leave immediately.”

Once again Lorey referred to “biological men,” and Love again referred to the library’s code of conduct. Love then asked her to leave “or we’ll shut the entire program down. …You were misgendering.”

After some more back and forth, Love eventually shut down the media and the incident has since gone viral, on national right-wing media in particular.

But the library’s code of conduct makes no specific reference to misgendering.

The Vanguard reached out to Dwight Coddington throughout the day on Tuesday for clarification—three times by phone and once by email, and got no response.

The closest the Vanguard could find referencing misgendering in California law, was the 2017 law, SB 219, authored by Senator Scott Wiener. Among the purposes of the law was to “prohibit staff from willfully and repeatedly misgendering a resident due to the harassing, discriminatory, or insulting nature of that speech; in other words, its communicative effect.”

The Third Appellate Court noted, “If an employee’s speech repeatedly and willfully misgenders a long-term care facility resident, the speech is criminalized. If an employee’s speech does not misgender a resident, or if the employee misgenders the resident only once or unintentionally, the speech is not criminalized.”

Then the AG argued that “the law is content neutral because it does not dictate speech; employees remain free to avoid using the pronouns at issue entirely.”

However, while the court agreed, “The pronoun provision does not compel speech in the same way that the government compelled students to recite the pledge of allegiance and salute the American flag,” nevertheless the court ruled that the provision “violated staff members’ rights to free speech…” and “is a content-based restriction of speech that does not survive strict scrutiny.”

While the case has been appealed to the California Supreme Court, the court has not ruled on it.

Julie Hamill, an attorney, also noted on Twitter that there is no such law (and cited the same court decision).

“Telling a speaker they cannot use language aligned with a particular viewpoint is the opposite of a viewpoint-neutral restriction,” she tweeted.

The Vanguard spoke to a number of sources that wanted to remain off the record, and none were familiar with any law that would make it illegal to do this—and most agreed that the librarian, in their view, overstepped their authority by shutting down a public meeting.