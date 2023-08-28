Sheriff Reports Three More Bomb Threats to the Library

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – According to the Yolo County Sheriff, the Yolo County Library, Davis Branch Library has been targeted by three bomb threats in recent days.

Law enforcement searched the area but found no suspicious materials. However, both Davis High and North Davis Elementary were temporarily put into shelter in place status.

According to the Sheriff, the initial threat came right after a heated meeting held at the library.

These messages share a common thread of hateful content and revolve around the mentioned meeting, the sheriff’s department said.

“The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is taking these threats with utmost seriousness and is committed to safeguarding our community. Stringent measures, including thorough checks for potential devices within the library, as well as extra patrols are being implemented,” they said.

“Given the library’s proximity to schools, the police department is maintaining close communication with these institutions to keep them informed. It’s clear that these threats are meant to disrupt and intimidate our community, particularly affecting the library’s functioning. Despite these acts of intimidation, we stand firm in our support for the library, its dedicated staff, and the individuals who utilize its services, along with those attending the nearby schools,” they added.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating these incidents, collaborating with the FBI to pinpoint the responsible individual(s).