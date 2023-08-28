Breaking News
Sheriff Reports Three More Bomb Threats to the Library

in: Breaking News, Law Enforcement, Yolo County
(2) Comments
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – According to the Yolo County Sheriff, the Yolo County Library, Davis Branch Library has been targeted by three bomb threats in recent days.

Law enforcement searched the area but found no suspicious materials.  However, both Davis High and North Davis Elementary were temporarily put into shelter in place status.

According to the Sheriff, the initial threat came right after a heated meeting held at the library.

These messages share a common thread of hateful content and revolve around the mentioned meeting, the sheriff’s department said.

“The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is taking these threats with utmost seriousness and is committed to safeguarding our community. Stringent measures, including thorough checks for potential devices within the library, as well as extra patrols are being implemented,” they said.

“Given the library’s proximity to schools, the police department is maintaining close communication with these institutions to keep them informed. It’s clear that these threats are meant to disrupt and intimidate our community, particularly affecting the library’s functioning. Despite these acts of intimidation, we stand firm in our support for the library, its dedicated staff, and the individuals who utilize its services, along with those attending the nearby schools,” they added.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating these incidents, collaborating with the FBI to pinpoint the responsible individual(s).

  2. David Greenwald Post author

    Statement from Jim Provenza on Threats to Mary L. Stephens Library

    We have gotten a number of concerned messages regarding the repeated threats on Mary L. Stephens Library. In answering these messages, Supervisor Provenza has developed the following statement:

    Thank you for reaching out about this important matter. I completely share your concern and the county is treating these threats with the upmost concern. The FBI is investigating these repeated threats and Yolo County is doing everything possible to assist them in their investigation.

    The Board of Supervisors will issue a longer statement about this matter at an appropriate time, but our focus at the moment is in supporting the investigation and ensuring that those responsible for this problem are stopped.

    At this time, I would like to reaffirm the Board’s commitment to protecting the LGBTQ+ community, our library and library staff, as well as the public at large.

     

