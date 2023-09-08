State Bar of California Board of Trustees Gets New Members, Chair  

By Robert J. Hansen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The California Supreme Court appointed four individuals to the State Bar of California’s Board of Trustees, the State Bar’s governing body, last month, according to a statement by the Court.

The appointees, effective Sept. 22, are;

Attorney Raymond Buenaventura , a current member, was reappointed to a full four-year term. Buenaventura is the founder of the Buenaventura Law Firm in San Francisco and is the mayor of Daly City.

, a current member, was reappointed to a full four-year term. Buenaventura is the founder of the Buenaventura Law Firm in San Francisco and is the mayor of Daly City. Attorney Mary Huser , a new member, was appointed to a four-year term to the position being vacated by attorney Mark Broughton. Huser is deputy general counsel at Airbnb.< /li>

Attorney Brandon Stallings , the current vice chair, will serve as the next board chair for 2023–2024. Stallings is a deputy district attorney in Kern County. The court appointed him to the board in 2018.

, the current vice chair, will serve as the next board chair for 2023–2024. Stallings is a deputy district attorney in Kern County. The court appointed him to the board in 2018. José Cisneros

Stallings will succeed current Board Chairman Ruben Duran, who has been in the position since 2018.

Although Duran’s term was scheduled to end in 2026, a spokesperson for the court said the change came because Duran’s term had ended.

“The chair’s term is for one year, so these were new appointments at the conclusion of the term,” the spokesperson said. “Previous chair’s term was up.”

Neither Stallings nor Duran responded to requests for comment.