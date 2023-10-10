Nine Days until Vanguard Justice Awards Gala – Get Your Tickets

Recipients of the 2023 Vanguard Justice Awards include:
Civil Rights Award: Joanne Scheer, Felony Murder Elimination Project
Distinguished Attorney: Juliana Drous, Criminal Defense and Wrongful Convictions
Danielle Harris, SF Public Defender’s Office
Elected Official: Senator Steven Bradford
Formerly Incarcerated: Philip Melendez, Smart Justice California
Jesse Vasquez, Friends of San Quentin News
Wrongful Conviction Award: Franky Carrillo, Exoneree
Social Justice Organization: Cristine Soto DeBerry/ Prosecutor’s Alliance
Youth Social Justice Award: Xochitl Lairos, CURYJ
Lifetime Achievement: Tony Serra, Legendary Attorney