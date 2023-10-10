Nine Days until Vanguard Justice Awards Gala – Get Your Tickets

The Vanguard is a nonprofit news organization whose network of reporters and interns across the state monitor and report on criminal court proceedings. “We highlight cases that deserve more attention, whether it be wrongful convictions or to demonstrate the inhumane treatment of those trapped in a truly unforgiving system of injustice,” said David Greenwald, CEO of the Vanguard News Group.

During the awards ceremony – the Vanguard will be honoring ten individuals and/or groups and organizations who have helped to further the cause of social justice and criminal justice reform.

The proceeds from this event help fund the Vanguard Court Watch and Vanguard Incarcerated Press, featuring the voices of those incarcerated.

In the last two years, the internship program has helped dozens of women of color go to law school.

