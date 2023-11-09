Levers Endorsed by DA Reisig and Sheriff Lopez for Judge

Special to the Vanguard

Deputy Attorney General Clara Levers has received the endorsement of District Attorney Jeff Reisig and Sheriff Tom Lopez in her campaign for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

In announcing his endorsement, District Attorney Reisig stated, “Deputy Attorney General Clara Levers understands what it takes to maintain public safety and uphold justice for victims. As a judge, I am confident that Clara will ensure balance, accountability, and justice in the courtroom.”

Sheriff Tom Lopez stated, “Clara Levers has proven herself to be a highly capable prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Office. She understands Yolo County, has the experience needed to do the job on Day 1, and demonstrates an exceptional level of integrity. I believe Clara Levers is the best choice to serve Yolo County as Judge.”

Levers is running for the Yolo County Superior Court seat, which will be left vacant by the December retirement of Judge Rosenberg, in the March 5th presidential primary election.