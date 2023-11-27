Breaking News
Levers Secures Endorsements from All Five Yolo County Supervisors

in: Breaking News, Elections, Yolo County
Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA — Deputy Attorney General Clara Levers today announced she has secured the endorsement of all five members of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors—Oscar Villegas, Lucas Frerichs, Mary Sandy, Jim Provenza, and Angel Barajas—in her campaign for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

In announcing the endorsements, Supervisor Barajas stated “Clara Levers understands Yolo County because she and her family have been a part of this community for generations. Not only has Clara had a successful career in the Attorney General’s Office, but she also has served underrepresented community members and fought to ensure everyone receives the due process they are entitled to. For these reasons, I strongly support Clara Levers for Judge.”

In response to the unanimous support from the board, Levers stated, “I am honored and grateful to have the support and confidence of the entire Yolo County Board of Supervisors. Representing every community across our county, I believe these endorsements are a testament to the widespread and diverse support our campaign has received.”

