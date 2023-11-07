Breaking News
Slow Down California: Speeding Cameras Coming To Six Major Cities in California

By Antonio Gutierrez

LOS ANGELES — On Friday October 13, 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed order AB 645 into law, which enables cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Glendale, and Long Beach to install cameras to detect speeding drivers. 

 

The legislators’ proposed goal is to protect as many innocent lives as possible. They believe that with cameras monitoring the speed of drivers will lead to fewer accidents and fatalities. These cameras will act as a deterrent to speeding, and offer protection against reckless driving in areas without a police presence. The proposed cameras will take a picture of speeding drivers’ license plates, who will then get a citation in the mail.

 

Statistically, there isn’t much to argue about. According to data from Berkeley Safetrec, in collaboration with the California Office of Traffic Safety, “in 2016, a total of 29.1% of California’s 3,623 motor vehicle fatalities were speeding-related, and the state had the second-highest number of speeding-related fatalities in the nation.” These numbers are scary to the many Californians who, in line with Californian culture, commute by car.

 

The passing of this Bill marks the eighth time since 2005 that a bill involving speeding cameras has been proposed. This Bill allows cameras to be placed in six cities throughout California; San Jose, San Francisco, Glendale, Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Oakland. The bill will go into effect in the beginning of next year — when 33 cameras will be placed in the aforementioned cities — and will be implemented through January 2032. Cameras will have priority placement in school zones and high crash areas. After this testing period, the data will be assessed and legislation will be reevaluated before expanding throughout the rest of California.

 

Although drivers will not have points put onto their license for speeding in any of these camera zones, the tickets will not be cheap. The prices for speeding violations are as follows: fifty dollars for driving at a speed of 11 to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. One hundred dollars for driving at a speed of 16 to 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Two hundred dollars for driving at a speed of 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit. Five hundred dollars for driving at a speed of 100 miles per hour or more. The first citation that a driver receives will be a warning. The money from the tickets will go towards creating safer streets, but will not go towards the city’s general fund.



14 thoughts on “Slow Down California: Speeding Cameras Coming To Six Major Cities in California”

    1. David Greenwald

      Kind of a weird argument for you to make. For what it’s worth, I agree with you. Establishment Democrats are not particularly strong on such issues. Then again, neither are Establishment Republicans – part of why I believe it’s a weird argument for YOU to make.

    2. Walter Shwe

      There are a few Republican-led states that should be included in Keith’s so-called police states.

      Communities in 18 states—Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington—and the District of Columbia operate speed cameras.

      https://www.ncsl.org/transportation/traffic-safety-review-state-speed-and-red-light-camera-laws-and-programs#:~:text=Communities%20in%2018%20states%E2%80%94Alabama,of%20Columbia%20operate%20speed%20cameras.

  2. Keith Olsen

    This is just the start, 33 cameras.  Of course King Newsom and his cronies are going to declare it a success and before long California will have speed cameras everywhere.

    2. Walter Shwe

      Newsom is no more a King than Republican governors in other states.

      It’s high time that excessive speeding be brought under control. Some drivers seem to think it’s a game to see how fast they can go and weave in and out of traffic without getting caught. There are not nearly enough CHP patrols to deter excessive speeders. Red light cameras are now widely accepted safety measures in many communities across the nation.

        1. Walter Shwe

    1. David Greenwald

      There are so many different types of problems. 95 percent of vehicles speed, so is it going to nail everyone with a ticket? If not, how will it be calibrated. There are already laws against speed traps, this is a permanent speed trap potentially. Police officers don’t attempt to pull over everyone who speeds, but usually people who either exceed the speed limit by a significant amount or who exhibit other problems as well. An automatic camera has no such discretion. Redlight cameras were difficult to challenge, a speed camera would be impossible. Then there is the problem of low income people which gets into the notion of fines and fees and a whole other area of research. The potential of this to be so broad it could have a devastating impact on low income people.

