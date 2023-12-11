Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Federal Court Green Lights Lawsuit against LAPD for Excessive Force on Black Lives Matter Founder  

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, LAPD
Leave a comment
29 Views
Gavel with open book and scales on table
Share:

Gavel with open book and scales on table

By Kayla Meraz 

LOS ANGELES, CA – A federal civil rights lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department and several officers, involving the beating and shooting of the founder of Black Lives Matter South Pasadena, Fahren James, may proceed, according to U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall’s decision last week.

Attorneys representing the city and officers sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the protest was unlawful and their actions were not aimed at stifling free speech. They also claimed officers did not use excessive force and were protected by qualified immunity.

Judge Marshall reviewed body-worn camera footage and evidence presented by civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone, and ruled, “Viewing the facts in the light most favorable to Plaintiff, a reasonable jury could conclude that Plaintiff’s act of protesting at an anti-police rally was a substantial factor that motivated the Defendant Officers’ conduct.”

Marshall noted genuine issues of material fact regarding excessive force, denying the city’s motion for summary judgment based on qualified immunity.

The lawsuit addresses First and Fourth Amendment violations, including excessive force and retaliation against peaceful protestors.

“The court recognized the gravity of the allegations and the importance of allowing a jury to hear Ms. James’s story” civil rights attorney DeSimone stated, adding, “This decision, allowing Ms. James’s case to proceed, is a beacon of hope for the protection of free speech and against police brutality.”

He emphasized the importance of letting a jury hear James’s story and called it a step forward in the pursuit of justice for peaceful protesters.

The case, James v. The City of Los Angeles, was filed on June 1, 2021, in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for