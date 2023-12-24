Breaking News
We are down to the wire – Help the Vanguard Make An Impact into 2024

The Vanguard continues to be the little engine that could.  We don’t have a lot of resources, but we have an amazing team that makes up for it.

The biggest news coming into the new year is that we are working to launch (finally) our new website.  This will be our first new website since 2014.  I have seen the prototype for it and it looks nice and clean.  (It does come with a hefty pricetag, but it will be faster and easier to navigate).  Part of our year end ask will go toward paying for the new website.

This past week, I met in San Francisco with our two intern coordinators – Brinda Kalita and JoJo Kofman.  Brinda just graduated from UC Riverside and hopes to be going to law school in the fall.  JoJo is originally from San Francisco but will graduate from the University of Vermont in the spring and also hopes to be going to law school soon.  Also met with UCLA student Casey Rawlings, who is our LA intern coordinator.

For 2024 – we’re focused heavily on three programs – Court Watch, Vanguard Incarcerated Press, and Vanguard Prison Watch Internship.

 1. The continued Vanguard Court Watch and what that program means not only for the Vanguard but for all the interns – all three of them had formerly been interns and soon all three will be in law school.

2. The rolling out of our prison watch internship where we will be taking the concept of the court watch and helping to train incarcerated people in journalism.

3. Our future high school journalism training program where we will be taking inner city kids and helping them go to college by training them in journalism, the law, and writing.

We of course cannot do any of this without you and so I really need to raise that last $12 to $15 thousand this year.

Can you help?

2023 has been another tight year financially for the Vanguard.  You know the value of independent news.  But we need your help to keep going.

When I first started the Vanguard, we were operating on around $35 to $50 thousand a year.  Now we are closing in on $200,000 and still growing.

We’ve done a lot of amazing things and we want to continue into 2024.  That’s where your generosity comes into play.  We cannot do this without reader support.

Please help us with a donation.

You can donate: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

Or PayPal: info@davisvanguard.org

Or mail: Davis Vanguard, PO Box 4715, Davis, CA 95617

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

