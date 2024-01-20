Davis and Woodland League of Women Voters Join to Sponsor March Ballot Candidate and Proposition Forums

The Woodland (LWVW) and Davis Area (LWVDA) League of Women Voters will co-sponsor two March election voter education forums on Wednesday, January 24 at the Woodland Community Center, 2001 East Street in Woodland.

A candidate forum, for Superior Court Judge, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and features candidates Clara Levers, Yolo County Deputy Attorney General, and Chris Dietrich, a Davis Family Law Attorney.

The forum will focus on candidate qualifications and visions for their judicial position. Candidate questions will be prepared by League representatives and written questions will be accepted from the audience. No voice questions or audience statements will be allowed. No campaign literature or paraphernalia such as signs, T-shirts, hats, buttons, etc. will be allowed inside the meeting room.

A second co-sponsored forum will immediately follow the Superior Court Judge candidate forum, beginning at 7:15- 8:30 p.m. The LWVDA Healthcare Committee and LWVW Mental Health Study Group will host a “Pros and Cons” forum on Proposition 1: the Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure. The event will provide voters with neutral information from the California SOS Voter Guide and the California League of Women Voters non-partisan “Pros and Cons” voter education guide. The presentation is planned to improve voter awareness of the March ballot measure.

Woodland TV (Channel 21) will be videotaping both Woodland events and livestreaming them on their YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/live/GxgVi13Ri2Y for the Superior Court Judge forum, and https://youtube.com/live/hwA1t1RQkv4 for the Proposition 1 Pros and Con forum.

Links to the videos will also be available on the League of Women Voters of Woodland website at https://my.lwv.org/california/woodland and the LWV Davis Area website: https://lwvdavisarea.org/

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education and empowering citizens to shape better communities worldwide. The views of the candidates do not necessarily reflect the views of the League of Women Voters.