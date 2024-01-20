Letters on the Supervisors Race

Letter to the Editor – in support of Antonio for County Supervisor

By Carin Little Pilon

I am eager to vote for Antonio de Loera-Brust for Yolo County Supervisor, District 4, and I urge others to join me. As a Supervisor, Antonio will provide a fresh perspective, the voice of a young adult who grew up in Davis, attended DJUSD schools, and benefitted from our many youth activities. Today, a lack of affordable housing stunts our ability to attract young families. The son of immigrants who made their home in Davis, Antonio will seek solutions so that other families can flourish here as his did.

Keenly aware of Yolo’s wider economic inequities, Antonio has served the farmworker community since high school. For several years, he developed enrichment and educational opportunities for children at the Madison Migrant Camp. In 2021, Antonio helped coordinate Yolo County’s farmworker vaccination program. Antonio’s commitment to farmworkers honors them and his heritage: his grandfather came from Mexico to work in US fields as a bracero.

I’ve known Antonio for 15 years. He was my student at Harper Jr High and also at St James while he prepared for confirmation. From my 35 years as an educator with thousands of former students, Antonio stands out for his early and ongoing commitment to public service.

With experience at the local, county, and federal levels of government – including his time as special assistant to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Antonio de Loera-Brust strives to improve living and working conditions for all. Yolo County is fortunate to have him home. Vote for Antonio!

Support for Sheila Allen

By Sue and Larry Heitman

We are writing this letter as support for our friend and colleague of over 20 years, Sheila Allen. Sheila is running for Yolo County Supervisor in District 4. Though we do not live in her district, her actions as a Yolo County Supervisor affects us too. We live in the Capay Valley, with the largest unincorporated town in Yolo County, Esparto. We do not have a city to enact laws; represent our needs or help us achieve our community goals. We need elected Supervisors who understand the fullness of Yolo County, and we know that is Sheila Allen.

Some of the ways we have worked together include First Five Yolo representing our individual districts; Yolo County Health Department as co-workers; and as a fellow volleyball team member! What that taught us was that Sheila could be depended upon to listen to concerns and help develop solutions. It taught us that Sheila will seek collaboration with all people and other Supervisors.. And it taught us that she will invest all of her energies into being the best Yolo County Supervisor for District 4 and all of Yolo County.