Local Elections Digest

(Editor’s Note: Political season is here. The primary is March 5 and the General is in November. The Vanguard will keep readers updated throughout the season on the latest news and announcements. Inclusion in this section does not imply Vanguard support or endorsement.)

Judicial Candidate Gains Endorsement from CPOA and CNOA

Deputy Attorney General Clara Levers has received the endorsement of two key statewide law enforcement organizations, the California Peace Officers’ Association (CPOA) and the California Narcotic Officers’ Association (CNOA).

In a letter announcing their endorsement, CPOA President Christie Calderwood wrote “our Board of Directors voted unanimously to endorse [Clara’s] candidacy for Yolo County Superior Court Judge….[Clara] demonstrated a competent grasp of the public safety issues facing California, and coupled with the work [she has] done with the California Department of Justice led the Board to make this easy decision.”

Victor Lagunes launches campaign for Davis City Council with a kickoff party

Victor Lagunes announced his campaign for Davis City Council in District 2, a seat presently held by Councilmember Will Arnold, in December last year. Lagunes’s campaign officially launches this Saturday, January 27 with a kickoff party from 3 pm to 5 pm at the house of Jane Herrmann and Andrew Latimer at 1107 Maple Lane in Davis.

The party will feature Dr. Jonathan London as a guest speaker. Dr. London is a professor of Environmental Science at UC Davis who served as Director of the Center for Regional Change for many years. He also wrote a regular opinion column in The Davis Enterprise on issues of sustainability and social justice.

The party will include music by local band, Wealth of Nations, and food from Taquería Guadalajara.

Lagunes will talk about his background as a teacher as well as his experience leading the Davis Teachers Association for the past six years, including his key role in passing Measure G as well as navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. He will outline his values, his priorities for public service, and his vision for serving Davis on the city council.

Letter: Antonio Is an Effective Leader for Yolo County

I first met Antonio deLoera-Brust at Montgomery Elementary in 2017 at a showing of his short film based on the experiences of migrant farmworker youth at the Madison “campito.” Donald Trump had just assumed the Presidency, and I wanted to learn as much as possible about our local immigrant communities, knowing they would need support over the next four years. Despite a difference of decades in our ages, Antonio and I became friends as we worked together through the Trump years and the COVID-19 pandemic on this issue.

I’ve seen Antonio work on national political campaigns, first for Julian Castro, then Elizabeth Warren, and finally President Biden. After Biden was elected, he worked in the State Department, and he would send me texts updating me about his work in Washington DC as well as places like Afghanistan. But Antonio also came home frequently to Davis, and he would always ask me how he could help support our community here.

Antonio has a sharp mind, a fierce heart for justice, and a keen analytical sense of how to accomplish a goal. His love for Yolo County is unwavering, and he understands how to leverage resources to deliver results for people in need. Serving in local government has been his dream for as long as I’ve known him, and I will have the utmost confidence voting for him this March. Please join me—Antonio will make a stellar County Supervisor for our district.

Anoosh Jorjorian

Davis, CA