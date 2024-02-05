Election Digest

(Editor’s Note: Political season is here. The primary is March 5 and the General is in November. The Vanguard will keep readers updated throughout the season on the latest news and announcements. Inclusion in this section does not imply Vanguard support or endorsement.)

Antonio De Loera-Brust for Yolo Supervisor

We are excited to endorse Antonio De Loera-Brust for Yolo County Supervisor representing East, South and parts of North Davis. Election Day is March 5th and mail-in voting will commence in early February. Indeed, the election is here! As mayor, Joe got to know Antonio when he was a Davis High student and won the City’s Thong Hy Huynh Award. From early on, we witnessed his deep commitment to Yolo County’s social values. Antonio is insightful and policy savvy, and particularly on the services and justice issues over which county government presides. His work with Yolo’s migrant community and commitment to public health during the pandemic impressed us deeply.

What tipped the scales for us was reading articles he’s written outside politics. They show a thoughtful individual far beyond the curated political realm. The pieces demonstrate analysis and depth—exactly what public service needs more of. No finger-pointing, just compassion and analysis. He’s one sharp thinker! He’s independent and confident. He’ll lead.

Importantly, his roots are all Davis. Antonio’s networks are from growing up here, attending Davis High, working with Yolo’s COVID response program, and starting life in Davis with his fiancée, Melissa.

Please join us in supporting Antonio De Loera-Brust for supervisor. New leadership will be good for Yolo County. Antonio is certainly ready to lead us through the challenges ahead. He’ll serve with distinction and make us proud.

Janet and Joe Krovoza (former Mayor, Davis (2011-14))

Andrew Engdahl for Congress, Davis Farmers Market Feb 10th.

Andrew Engdahl is a smart, principled vote for you, a healthy, affordable country, and a vote against military overspending and inhumane policies abroad—March 5th Congressional Primary. Of the people, Andrew is not shy about showing his colors.

Meet Andrew Engdahl at the Davis Farmer’s Market on February 10th. Hear Andrew for yourself online.

Andrew Engdahl is a long-time Sonoma County resident and Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor; his campaign goal is to win runner-up in the Primary Election (March 5th) and then square off with the incumbent, Mike Thompson.

Why should we tolerate military overspending, normalizing gun violence, and incarcerating the poor? Thompson is not fighting a future for most of us and has supported unaffordable housing policies, massive wealth inequality, slow-walking climate action, and the list goes on.

If your kids and their kids are looking at a better future, it will be because you voted for Andrew Engdahl.

Scott Steward