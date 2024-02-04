Analysis: A Look at the Yolo Supervisor Race One Month Out

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The early analysis of the Yolo County Supervisors race to replace four-term Supervisor Jim Provenza was that this was going to be his Deputy and handpicked successor Sheila Allen’s race to lose.

While Allen would still rate as a heavy favorite, there is a clear pathway for this race to go in November.

With three candidates in the race—Allen, Antonio de Loera-Brust and NJ Mvondo—there is a reasonable chance that this race goes to November. In 2020, for instance, three candidates were enough to push Jim Provenza into a November run off. I still believe that COVID ultimately helped Provenza win easily in the fall.

Clearly, at this point the only candidate that can get over 50 percent is Allen. And thus this race, right now, is about (a) keeping Allen under 50, and (b) finishing second.

The advantages that Allen has is that she has been Provenza’s Deputy Supervisor for several years, she has long experience in Davis, and was a two-term (nine years total) School Board member until 2014.

She also has pretty strong support from what we could call the establishment wing of Yolo County.

She has the backing of both current Supervisors Provenza and Lucas Frerichs. Two city councilmembers—Will Arnold and Gloria Partida—and four of the five School Board members currently, not to mention pretty much all of her former colleagues from the school board.

In addition to Davis, she has the support of five members of the Woodland City Council, and two each from Winters and West Sacramento including Mayor Martha Guerrero, along with prominent Councilmembers Norma Alcala (WS) and Jesse Loren (Winters—who is also a resident of the Supervisorial District).

That’s a strong resume.

On the other hand, Allen’s tenure on the school board ended in a bit of a rocky fashion. The volleyball controversy, which saw Nancy Peterson resign from the school board, also had collateral damage as Allen and Susan Lovenburg wrote a letter to the editor that did not go over well, and Allen fared poorly in the 2014 City Council election.

However, that was a long time ago now and many will not remember it.

Antonio has captured a strong contingent of the more progressive portion of Yolo County and Davis elected officials: Don Saylor, Robb Davis, Joe Krovoza, Bapu Vaitla, plus some dual endorsements from Mayors Vicky Fernandez and Martha Guerrero, among others.

Perhaps more intriguing is that, while Allen has a clear advantage on endorsements—such as they are worth—the money picture is even more competitive.

The latest filing shows that for the last period—1/1/24 to 1/20/24—Sheila Allen raised $25K but $15,000 of that was a loan to herself.

Antonio de Loera-Brust raised $9250 over that period, nearly matching the $10,000 Allen raised. And NJ Mvondo raised $11,495, or $10,315 cash from others.

But pulling out a bit further, the picture becomes more interesting still.

The second half of 2023 Allen raised nearly $39K and loaned herself another $15K, for a total of $56K.

That total is nearly matched by de Loera-Brust at $52K but all of that is in monetary contributions.

That means, for the campaign, Allen has raised nearly $80,000 but a full $30K of that is in loans to herself. So, de Loera-Brust has actually outraised her with the exception of that $30,000 in loans. He has outraised her $60 to $50 thousand.

The other interesting factor is that, while de Loera-Brust had $38,421 cash on hand at the end of the most recent filing period, Allen only had $8,821.

In short, while Allen remains a strong favorite, de Loera-Brust has run a strong campaign and if he can finish second and keep Allen under 50 percent next month, who knows what happens in November.

Come November there figures to be a strong student contingent of voters, and de Loera-Brust still in his 20s could tap into that along with any kind of progressive surge and make this a far more interesting race.

This is still Allen’s to win, but de Loera-Brust has run more strongly than one might have expected.