Davis and Woodland League of Women Voters co-sponsor Forum on Mental Health Ballot Proposition

The California League of Women Voters opposes Proposition 1 on the March 5 election ballot, and two local leagues are holding a forum Feb. 7 to explain why.

The Proposition 1 ballot measure allows California to sell $6.4 billion in new bonds to provide money to build treatment facilities and housing for people with mental illness and substance abuse challenges as well as housing for other homeless individuals. The measure also requires significant revisions to current Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) county programs and funding.

The forum will be held from 6:00-7:30pm, Wednesday, February 7th in the Veterans Memorial Center Club Room, 203 E. 14th Street in Davis. The event seeks to improve voter awareness and understanding of the history of the ballot measure, its proposed revision of current mental health services law, and potential impacts on mental health services in Yolo County.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education. The forum will provide background and perspective on the California League’s public position opposing Proposition 1: https://lwvc.org/ballot-measure/prop-1-2024/no-on-prop-1/ as well as local concerns.

Davis League Healthcare committee members will review the League’s Opposition position and local League perspectives regarding how the proposed measure will affect current mental health funding and programs in Yolo County. Guest speakers include attorney Clare Cortright, policy director at CalVoices, an affiliate of Mental Health America, providing peer support and advocacy for consumer-oriented public mental health policies, and Stacie Hiramoto, director of the Racial and Ethnic Mental Health Disparities Coalition (REMHDCO), a statewide coalition of non-profit and local organizations working to reduce mental health disparities through advocacy for racial and ethnic communities. Both represent mental health client advocacy groups opposing the measure.

The forum is free and open to the public but attendees are asked to preregister by going to: wwwbit.ly/LWVProp1.