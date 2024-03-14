Commentary: A Repudiation of Anti-Trans Activism?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Friday, another round of results will drop for the Measure N campaign which is pretty much the only local election measure that appears to be in doubt.

The law that requires a school parcel tax to pass with two-thirds vote is the only reason why the measure is in some doubt. The results have trended up to nearly 68 percent, on par and in alignment with the results over the last 20 years or so.

Still, it would not take a major shift to change the outcome. So we will wait for a deeper dive until that occurs.

But we know enough to look at a few points quickly from the arguments against Measure N.

I was recently re-reading the Arguments Against Measure N and the Rebuttal Arguments for the ballot statement. Two really jumped out.

The main arguments against were filed by the Tax Payer Association, Mark Sullivan Mezger from Yolo and Michael Nolan from Solano County. Nolan of course was a former DJUSD employee who ended up running a few years ago for school board.

Given that, I’m a bit surprised by the argument he put up.

They write: “Measure N enacts, forever, a separate and unequal education plan for Davis schools… Separate because it only protects the programs favored by the privileged, well educated, affluent, elite, whose children are expected to attend highly ranked, selective and exclusive universities…”

I understand the goal is to get to 34% in a parcel tax measure, but still, they really thought that would be a winning argument in Davis?

Then we jump to the Rebuttal Argument filed by Thomas Coleman Randall, who along with Jose Granda has opposed it seems every single one of these and a newcomer to all of this Beth Bourne—who as we know is angry at the school district because it has largely followed state law on gender-identity and LGBTQ issues.

Here’s the key passage: “The days of glory of this District are gone. They are more interested in indoctrinating kids with gender-sexual ideology and anti-parent policies than teaching the basics Civics, English Math and Science.”

Never mind the shear audacity of this argument. This is a school district that places about three-quarters of its students in a four-year college and puts more than 90 percent of its students in post-secondary education which means that an extraordinarily high number of students at least graduate from high school and most go on to get further education.

I don’t know what more you can ask of a school district in terms of those basics.

Is there room for improvement? Of course. I guarantee that not one person in the school district would argue that point.

But, that point aside, and again, 34 percent is not a very high barrier to clear, but if these results hold this is a resounding repudiation of the Moms for Liberty position in Davis.

Throughout the last year-plus, we have heard suggested the idea that there is some sort of silent majority out there in way left liberal Davis that is concerned with the message of equity being taught in its schools.

At least this faction of the No on Measure N folks made gender equity a centerpiece to their opposition to the Parcel Tax—again despite the fact that most of the district’s policies simply follow state law and therefore they have limited autonomy or authority to change them.

And districts that have attempted to do so, have actually been sued by the Attorney General for failing to adhere to state law. Most have had to back down in the face of those lawsuits.

But what we have seen, yet again, resoundingly at the polls, is again this pretty much holds regardless of whether the late returns can push the opposition to 34 percent, and right now they are at 32 percent—we are still talking a small but vocal minority not a silent majority on this issue.

I’ll even take it a step further. In Woodland. Far less liberal than Davis. It is pretty much a foregone conclusion that Emily McDonald will be recalled. Currently the tallies show nearly 62 percent of the voters voted to recall her.

Small numbers to be sure. Less than 1000 total votes. But that cuts both ways as well. It means that currently only 376 voters were willing to keep her.

As these things go, that’s not much of a vote of confidence.

The Washington Post ran a story last weekend noting that Florida voters are getting tired of the cultural wars.

“Florida has firmly cemented itself in recent years as ground zero for the nation’s culture wars,” the Post reported noting that Florida is the birthplace of Moms for Liberty. “But the pushback is growing.”

We can only imagine how people in liberal Davis feel about the intrusion of culture wars into our local community. We’ll see what happens in the final tally here, but it seems to me yet again that the message from Moms for Liberty won’t have much resonance in these parts.