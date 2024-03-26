Commentary: Housing Production Continues to Fall Well Short

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis- In early March, the city of Davis put out its sixteenth annual residential development status report—it was originally designed to be a check-in to ensure consistency with the city’s one percent growth resolution, however, with the passage of SB 330, implementation of the one percent growth cap requirement has been temporarily suspended until 2030.

Nevertheless, I think it is constructive to look at the data here, and once again note that, since 2009, the city has built a total of 703 single-family detached homes.

This comment should not be taken to suggest that we should be only focused on single-family housing—far from it—but I find the metric a very strong indicator of where we are on housing.

In 2023 there were building permits issued for a total of 384 residential units.

The breakdown—again instructive: one single-family unit, 360 multifamily units, 23 ADUs. Of the 360 multifamily units, ten were affordable units defined as deed restricted.

While 2023 was more skewed than perhaps the typical year, it is instructive to note that, since 2009, 27 percent of homes have been single-family homes—attached or detached, six percent have been multi-family ownership (condos), and two thirds have been multi-family rentals, which can also include ADUs.

The goal was to have 40 to 60 percent of units be single-family housing.

Obviously that’s far more extreme in 2023, with only one single-family home built.

The resolution that establishes a one percent growth cap equals 260 “base” units. However, that growth cap “does not include exempted units of affordable housing, accessory dwelling units, and units in mixed use buildings.”

Thus, in 2023, while building permits were issued for 384 dwelling units, it includes 23 exempt ADUs, 160 units in a mixed-use project and 10 affordable units.

Therefore, only 191 units are normally subject to the 1% cap. This is well under the 1% cap.

One of the discussions that I think we should have for the General Plan update is whether we should continue to target 40 to 60 percent of units as single-family homes.

It is also clear—at least to me—that we are simply not building enough single-family housing for this community. And it is also pretty clear—again at least to me—that it’s going to be hard to even get to 25 percent single-family housing without going peripheral and, as I argued yesterday, going peripheral is going to take some sort of change to Measure J.

With that said, it is perhaps worth it to look at Sacramento—not incumbered by Measure J.

They put out their Housing Element Annual Progress Report for today’s council meeting.

They too fell well short of their housing goals in 2023.

In 2023, for example, there “was a 7.5% decrease in overall housing production from 2022 to 2023, with 2,603 total units produced in 2023. This is approximately 45% of the 5,698 units that need to be built annually to meet the RHNA of 45,580 units over the eight-year planning period.”

In 2023, Sacramento produced 763 units of low- and very low-income units including non-deed restricted units, accounting for 29% of total production.

In 2023, Sacramento produced 583 deed-restricted units of extremely-, very low-, low-, and moderate-income units, accounting for 22% of total production.

In short, Sacramento met about half of its low-income target but surpassed its moderate income target, and fell further short across the remaining income categories.

Sacramento, in short, has managed to increase its housing production over the same period of 2006 to 2023. Housing almost completely fell off from 2009 to 2014. Sacramento has managed to increase its production—passing 1000 units in 2015, nearly 3000 in 2017, over 3000 in 2019, and in the 3700 range in 2020 and 2021. At no point has it topped the nearly 5000 units of 2006 and it has not come close to what it needs to average over the next housing element.

Davis’ housing production meanwhile has been sporadic over the same period—most years topping 200 units, some years topping three and several approaching 400. But with the exception of 300 single-family units built in 2016 and 2017, almost all of the units have been multi-family rentals.

This is the problem that Davis faces. Most of the housing—two-thirds of the units since 2009—have been multi-family rentals. Not arguing for exclusively single-family housing, but getting close to the targeted range would clearly be ideal.

And yet, as we know, that’s going to be increasingly unlikely. This Housing Element has almost exhausted the supply of infill land that can accommodate housing without a Measure J vote.

The next cycle is going to force some changes to Davis—because for the first time, it will have to rely on Measure J/peripheral parcels to provide the housing.

Looking at Sacramento shows that, even without such restrictions, getting enough housing built will be a challenge. With those restriction, we have seen over the last 16 years what happens.