Commentary: No Point to Platforming This Debate

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Yesterday, Beth Bourne proposed the idea of the Vanguard hosting a forum between Beth Bourne and someone else on transgender issues. She even offered $5000 for doing this.

While, as many are aware, the Vanguard is need of funds, I would have to decline.

There are a variety of reasons for doing this including not wanting to platform Moms for Liberty and not wanting to enflame the situation and induce various right wing social media groups to focus their wrath once again on Davis, I was thinking of the Scopes Monkey Trial.

John Scopes was a young teacher who dared to teach the required curriculum for science in Dayton, Tennessee. But the state of Tennessee outlawed the teaching of evolution.

They put Scopes on trial, and this generated interest on both sides of the issue. The ACLU ultimately brought in legendary attorney Clarence Darrow—considered one of the greatest in 20th Century history. And the trial also attracted former free silver advocate and three time Democratic Presidential nominee, William Jennings Bryan.

The climax of the case was when Darrow put Bryan on the stand as an expert witness on the Bible—and he proceeded to pulverize Bryan.

Now there are two really interesting aspects of this analogy.

First, a lot of readers would assume that Beth would play the role of Bryan. But I would bet she sees herself as Clarence Darrow, defending science from the masses suffering from what she would term “mass psychosis.”

There is a danger of believing that you have the exclusive access to truth.

To which I present another metaphor from history—Galileo.

The lesson of Galileo that I take away is how do you know if you are Galileo or the church?

That said, I think the bigger lesson from Scopes is the reason not to do this kind of forum.

Darrow may have had the science and the facts on his side, he may have made mincemeat out of Bryan. But ultimately it didn’t matter.

The system was stacked against Scopes. He was convicted anyway.

But Bryan didn’t come out victorious either. Five days after the court verdict, he died of “sudden apoplexy.”

Moreover, while the idea of criminalizing the teaching of evolution soon lost favor (we can see the parallels here as well), the debate over evolution continues to this day.

Current polling from the Pew Research Center for example found that about 62 percent of Americans believe that human evolution was the origin of the species, while 34 percent of adults believe that “humans have always existed in their present form.”

Other polls have showed a majority believe in evolution but a minority in the 40 percent range don’t.

In other words, 100 years after Scopes, a sizable percentage of the population does not believe in evolution.

Final point is that I’m no Clarence Darrow and Beth is no William Jennings Bryan. I see no point to platforming this debate.

I think there are ample policy issues that need to be addressed, but not in that type of venue.