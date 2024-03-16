Measure N Maintains Its Lead, Appears Headed for Victory; MacDonald Resigns

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Woodland, CA – Yolo County released its latest results and Measure N continues to maintain its lead, now with more than 20,000 votes tallied in the March 5 election.

The parcel tax has received just under 14,000 votes or 67.78 percent of the vote, a full percentage above what is needed for passage at 66.66.

That is slightly lower than the 67.87 percent it tallied after Tuesday’s canvass. And slightly under the 68.05 percent the parcel tax received in 2020. Nevertheless, the lead has been remarkably consistent since the first tally on election night and appears headed for victory.

The county is expected to wrap up the county votes by Tuesday, March 19.

Moreover, at this time, it is unclear how many there are even left to tally. As of Friday, the number of estimated county votes remaining is just 1785. How many of those are in Davis is unclear.

Of that total, 382 were received after Election Day, 30 were provisional, 506 were conditional, and 865 require further review. Based on that, it seems highly unlikely that the outcome will change.

In the meantime, the support for the recall of Emily MacDonald continues to grow, up to nearly 64 percent of the vote.

It was announced at the Woodland School Board Meeting on Thursday that the Yolo County Office of Education had received her resignation, making the outcome of the recall election moot at this point—though clearly she saw the writing on the wall.

The Vanguard has been attempting to acquire a copy of the resignation letter but was unable to at publication time.