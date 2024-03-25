Monday Morning Thoughts: Magical Thinking or Bad Faith on Housing?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I was reading something interesting on the national level—that may also apply to local political and particularly local housing discussions.

The gist of it is that everyone says they want “bipartisanship” but the divide between the two parties may be too wide to bridge. But not only that, that assumes that both parties are operating in good faith and that one of the parties is not simply “cuckoo” (not my word choice).

That got me thinking about the local discussions. There is a belief by some that, hey, we can still make the city work in terms of housing.

Some will argue that the voters will be willing to pass basic projects that are Measure J projects if they are presented with “good” projects that they can get behind.

It makes me wonder to what extent this is even a good faith argument—and for those who are coming at this argument from an honest perspective, are they falling into the trap of magical thinking?

The 25-year history of Measure J by no means backs up the magical thinking position that is often put forth in support of the status quo. The data speaks for itself. Just two projects have ever been approved. As noted earlier this year, over the last 15 years, the city has built less than 1000 new single-family homes.

So is there at this point any evidence that the system actually works?

The city is now going to embark on a General Plan update. I fully support the need for a new General Plan.

A lot of the things, that Davis frankly needs to do with its General Plan, Sacramento achieved with its newly adopted plan—elimination of single-family zoning, elimination of parking minimums, higher density near transit lines, etc.

But the biggest thing Davis needs to be able to do is actually get housing approved and then built. And it’s hard to see how a new General Plan is really going to change that problem.

To me at least the bottleneck is Measure J. Unless we can figure out a way to get projects approved through Measure J, Davis is going to have difficulties building new housing.

This is I think the most important “discussion” that we need to have. There are a group of people who believe we just need to eliminate Measure J. There are a group of people who believe we can simply amend Measure J to make it possible to get some projects approved. And then there are people who believe there is nothing wrong with Measure J, they want it to remain in perpetuity as it was originally conceived and passed in 2000.

As I have indicated I’m in the middle group.

The problem with trying to just eliminate Measure J is that there is overwhelming support for it. It’s not a feasible solution.

The problem I have with those folks in the third group—keep it as it is—is there no historical precedent for it actually working.

Measure J working at this point is premised on a whole host of “if’s.” If we have proper community dialogue. If we have the right project. If the project doesn’t lend itself to traffic scare tactics. If. If. If.

Is there a project that is being proposed that can pass a vote of the Davis voters? I guess we’re going to find out, but to be honest, I am not optimistic.

It is too easy for the perfect to be the enemy of the good.

Not that many people are willing to admit that there is no project that they are bound to accept, but by creating the perfect process and the perfect project as the hypothetical, it de facto becomes the standard.

The bigger problem I think is that if you look at some of the recent internal polls from various projects, most projects start out with nearly 40 percent in opposition. Voters will tell you that they will oppose any project—regardless.

Is that percentage of the population shrinking? Probably. But it means the margin to pass is extremely narrow.

These are like the hard-core slow growth element.

Then you have what you might call situational NIMBYs. If they think it’s going to make things worse for them, they are bound to oppose it.

The voting for DISC 2020 bears this out. The people living the closest to Mace, where the expected traffic impacts were, overwhelmingly voted against the project. The people living on the other side of town were more willing to support it. The gap between the people in East Davis and West Davis are the situational NIMBYs.

The two projects that actually passed did so in part because there were relatively few situational NIMBYs. Nishi was able to eliminate the traffic issue and there was only 40 percent opposition. WDAAC had very little in the way of traffic issues and there was 45 percent opposition.

But think about it, despite the fact that no one was going to be impacted by Nishi, for example, it still produced 40 percent opposition. (Look that the difference between that opposition and the opposition for, say, the parcel tax which didn’t crack 32 percent).

Now you look at the likely traffic impacts of any of the four remaining Measure J projects and you can ask yourself—which one of those is likely to pass?

Can we get some sort of middle path whereby we continue to protect the community from runaway growth while, at the same time, allow for there to be enough growth to meet our needs?

That should be the focus of this year. But we haven’t gotten there yet.