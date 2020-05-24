Guest Commentary: Woodland Police Killed My Brother and I Will Not Be Silenced

Fast forward to three years later, my parents and I have now reviewed audio and video from that day and much of what I’ve believed since the beginning has been confirmed. He was unarmed, not posing a threat and handcuffed when he was beaten, tased multiple times and then suffocated to death. Parveen Lal, Hannah Gray, Thomas Davis, David Krause and Richard Wright are the names of the officers involved. We still don’t know why or how, but the assault started at my brother’s apartment and ended less than a mile away. The police reported to the media that they had received calls of a man acting erratically and exposing himself to others. We have never heard these calls, however I have reviewed some documents that were disclosed. One of the witnesses stated he never saw Michael flash anyone. Yet this lie was still heavily released into the media. The cops claimed they were never inside his house, but dismiss the evidence of there being a crime scene in the apartment which was in total chaos and had blood on the walls. There was also blood outside of Michael’s apartment on top of his car. Some type of assault started inside my brother’s apartment. There was broken pottery all over the outside, yet cops claimed that any type of interaction happened where he was killed, less than a mile away. These facts never made it to the media. So the questions that still need to be answered are: who assaulted my brother inside his apartment and why had there not been a thorough investigation done to help get answers?