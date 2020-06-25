Announcing Youth 4 Climate Digital Summer Camp Organized by UC Davis Student

UC Davis rising 4th year Megan Phelps, affiliated with Climate Strike Davis and Climate Reality Project Campus Corps at UC Davis, is helping to put on a digital Youth 4 Climate Summer Camp for high school students with an organization from her hometown. The camp has two sessions, each four weeks. The camp will consist of on-demand videos, a weekly challenge to take action on climate, and a 90-minute live session to connect, ask questions, and envision change. There are two, 4-week sessions, each with different content: Session 1 begins on June 29th (late registrations are accepted) and Session 2 begins on July 27th.

Youth from all over the country are invited to register for one or both sessions. The sessions will have different content. The cost is $50 for one session or $75 for both, with a sliding scale. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

2020 has been a year of obstacles, of change, and of global solidarity: people around the world have united to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, to grieve, to demand racial justice for the death of George Floyd along with countless others, and to call attention to the pressing issues of our time.

At this pivot point, youth have the opportunity to use this moment to change the narrative of the climate crisis. This camp is organized by and for youth, focused on empowering participants and organizers to help build a just and sustainable future for all.