Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Three Strikes Law Doubles Sacramento Court Drug Sentence

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
137 Views
Share:

By Kelsey Kitzke

SACRAMENTO – California’s controversial Three Strikes sentencing law doubled a defendant’s already agreed upon drug possession plea bargain here last week in a Sacramento County Superior Courtroom.

Corey McBride walked into court, in custody facing three pending cases of multiple felony and misdemeanor counts. His court date was set to hear and settle a plea deal previously struck between the Deputy District Attorney Spencer Rajabzadeh and McBride’s attorney, Karen Watkins.

Together, the two lawyers presented the agreed-upon deal to Judge Patrick Marlette, explaining that McBride would agree to enter a no-contest plea for a felony charge of methamphetamine possession in exchange for the lowest term prison sentence (two years) and dismissal of McBride’s two other criminal cases.

However, the time was doubled to four years because, under California’s Three Strikes law, a prior felony conviction – even if unrelated – mandates a doubling of a sentence.

McBride had previously been convicted of felony for first degree burglary more than a decade ago, triggering the Three Strikes law and requiring that the sentence of any new felony conviction of McBride’s be automatically doubled.

So, the sentencing guidelines for McBride’s new felony charge (which carries a possible sentence of two to four years in prison) are effectively tossed and replaced with a new, much higher minimum and maximum.

Without the plea deal, McBride was facing the possibility of a prison term of eight years (twice the maximum sentence of four years).

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for