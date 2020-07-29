Vanguard reporter Roman Mendoza has been on the ground at the Portland protests for the past few days. Here is his latest round of video.
To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9
Not a member? Register »
Vanguard reporter Roman Mendoza has been on the ground at the Portland protests for the past few days. Here is his latest round of video.
To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9
You must be logged in to post a comment.