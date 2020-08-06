Even $1 Million Bail Not High Enough to Free Man Who Threatened Ex’s Boyfriend and Kids

By Ayanna Gandhi

SACRAMENTO – Assistant Public Defender Sameera Ali came into Sacramento County Superior Court Tuesday to do what her client asked and she’s obligated to do – set the defendant free on bail if possible.

The defense counsel ran into a buzz saw.

Ali’s client, Graciano Navarroc, was given a bail waiver, but on May 12 it was withdrawn and since that time she has had no bail let. So, Ali requested the Judge to set a $1 million bail after the defendant’s pre-trial release was also denied.

But Deputy District Attorney, Kelly Clark, told the court that she was requesting the judge to keep the no-bail order. She stated that the defendant had four prior bench warrants and two prior strikes, making this his third strike. Navarroc has felonies from 2012, 2002, and 1999, and two misdemeanors from 1999.

If those prior charges weren’t enough, Clark also recounted the factual basis in the current case.

The defendant and the victim were dating for some time, but then, prior to these incidents, the victim told the defendant she wanted to break up. After that, the victim starts dating her “across the street neighbor,” who is also the father of her children. The victim and her current boyfriend have been dating for 30 years on and off, but this re-kindling relationship set off Navarroc’s most recent crimes.

On March 11, officers received a call that shots had been fired at the victim’s house the night before on May 10, as well as the morning of March 11. The victim stated that on March 10 she heard gunshots, and though she didn’t actually see who did it, she assumed it was defendant. She also stated that she could not tell if it was aimed at her house or in the air.

On March 11, the victim’s current boyfriend found an automotive jack stand in his vehicle with a broken windshield. The victim knew that Navarroc had thrown the object at the vehicle’s glass after he texted her, “How did u like the windshield in the mustang?”

Later, on March 12 the victims’ kids, aged 10 and 12, saw the defendant driving around their school. Naturally, they got scared and called the Twins Rivers Police Department. The kids were placed in the office until a family member picked them up.

The defendant later texted the victim saying he would kill the boyfriend. Clark read the text to the court which said, “As soon as I see his car I’m shooting the whole motherf***er up, with him in it.”

He also allegedly sent the victim a video of the playground located in her son’s school. Attached to the video was a text which said, “I’ll be at your kids’ school again when they get out, but this time I’ll have my gun on me.”

On March 13, the victim’s boyfriend’s mom stated that she heard shots fired and a bullet hit something, and the victim’s boyfriend’s dad lives across the street from the boyfriend and said that he found two bullet holes in vehicles on his property.

And, on March 17, the victim said saw the defendant’s car coming down the street and heard 4-5 low caliber shots as he drove by. She stated that the shots sounded like 22 mm caliber guns, however, she did not see flash muzzle or shots.

DDA Clark states that he continued to threaten to kill the victim’s boyfriend by sending her pictures of guns and him holding them. Officers have seen said texts that which say things like, “I will head to your boyfriend’s house so I can catch him pulling into the house. I am going to light up this whole f***ing car and let everyone see what I do to him. I really want to try and kill that motherf***er.”

Officers have also located bullet holes in the boyfriend’s Mustang and fragments under the car. They allege Navarroc is to blame because he texted the victim, “Go out and see the bullet holes in the Mustang. Did you see where I struck that bullet hole? I got two rounds of 70 apiece to shoot all the cars on your street.”

To make matter worse, Clark explains that the Mustang was parked in front of the master bedroom where victims were sleeping. After the victim ignored his threats for a while, he also texted her saying, “I don’t give a f**k what happens to my truck. I will shove my truck into the Mustang and into the bedroom if you don’t answer me, I swear to god. “

DDA Clark argued the victim and her family are extremely frightened, emphasizing that that she understands it is unusual to completely deny bail; however, Navarroc’s case is different as he is an extreme danger to the victims. He has also even admitted to his actions, telling police, “I made a mistake, but I did it.”

Assistant Public Defender Ali made one last attempt saying that the boyfriend is not too fearful because he has not requested protection.

Ali also adds that her client hasn’t been in trouble for five years. She insisted they are not asking for bail under schedule just at the schedule as the victims are not fearful at this time.

DDA Kelly responded, noting the victim’s boyfriend has actually claimed that he wants protection if the defendant is released. Ultimately, the DA feels as though the victim is more fearful of her boyfriend and kids because the defendant’s anger has always been directed towards the boyfriend.

The public defender then said that it is odd that the boyfriend is mixing stories and just now saying he is fearful of the defendant though he had first told officers he was not. Ali said she understands the gravity of the charges, but that’s why they are asking for very high bail.

In the end, the court denied bail, noting the allegations are huge and that he was deeply disturbed by the instance at the children’s school and found the video and threats extremely serious. Next hearing is Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m.

