Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: Bad law and failed order

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Opinion, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
2 Views
Share:
Getty Image

by Miriam Aroni Krinsky and Roy L. Austin, Jr

As the Republican National Convention plays out this week, a public service warning to all Americans: Don’t buy the hype you are hearing when it comes to crime in America.

We already knew the “Purge“-like storyline President Trump and Republicans are peddling. They claim that only they can save urban America from crime and suburban America from Black and Brown “criminals.” We knew this was coming; we have seen previews in vile tweets, incendiary statements and banal campaign ads that incite racial divisions and invoke misguided fears.

So, as they replay that movie, let’s do a fact-check.

Originally published on the Hill.  For the full article, click here.

Miriam Aroni Krinsky is the executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution. Roy L. Austin, Jr. is a partner in a Washington, D.C. law firm and the former deputy assistant to President Obama for the Office of Urban Affairs, Justice and Opportunity. Both are former longtime federal prosecutors.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for