Guest Commentary: Bad law and failed order

by Miriam Aroni Krinsky and Roy L. Austin, Jr

As the Republican National Convention plays out this week, a public service warning to all Americans: Don’t buy the hype you are hearing when it comes to crime in America.

We already knew the “Purge“-like storyline President Trump and Republicans are peddling. They claim that only they can save urban America from crime and suburban America from Black and Brown “criminals.” We knew this was coming; we have seen previews in vile tweets, incendiary statements and banal campaign ads that incite racial divisions and invoke misguided fears.

So, as they replay that movie, let’s do a fact-check.

Miriam Aroni Krinsky is the executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution. Roy L. Austin, Jr. is a partner in a Washington, D.C. law firm and the former deputy assistant to President Obama for the Office of Urban Affairs, Justice and Opportunity. Both are former longtime federal prosecutors.

