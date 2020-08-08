Sacramento Man Facing Prison Time for Pimping a Minor

By Nick Gardner

SACRAMENTO–A Sacramento man is set to face sentencing after law enforcement discovered texts between him and a 15 year old girl detailing the arrangement of “dates” between the minor and older men.

Defendant Charlie Robertson allegedly coerced the victim into acts of prostitution between the months of January and March 2020.

Robertson’s messages revealed “a lot of specifics,” and surfaced after a judge ordered the victim to surrender her cellphone to law enforcement. Unbeknownst to Robertson, the victim, who was a participant in juvenile court, had been identified by law enforcement as possibly engaging in illicit sexual activities.

When questioned, the victim admitted to the acts detailed in her and Robertson’s messages. Robertson also admitted to knowing the victim in a subsequent interview with law enforcement.

Robertson has pleaded no contest to the charges.

The prosecution is recommending the minimum sentence of three years in state prison as well as restitution and the issuance of a no contact order with the victim. Robertson will also have to register as a sex offender for the entirety of his life and face fines in excess of $20,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 14, in Department 63. Robertson will be held without bail until that date.

