UCLA Counter Protest Violence against Antiwar Encampment, Tardy Law Enforcement Response Sparks Calls for Investigation  

By Perla Chavez

WESTWOOD, CA– The Los Angeles Times this week reported questions are being asked about UCLA’s management of protests related to the Gaza conflict and the fate of a pro-Palestinian, antiwar encampment going forward, following a night Tuesday of violence at the campus apparently initiated by counter protestors..

The article details how a large group wearing black outfits and white masks approached the peaceful encampment attempting to destroy the barricades surrounding it, just before midnight. In self-defense, campers mobilized to protect the area wearing goggles and helmets.

In the span of hours, counter demonstrators confronted campers by throwing objects like wood, pipes and a metal barrier at them and the camp, said the Times, adding the counter demonstrators attempted to barge in, but the pro-Palestinian group was forced to use pepper spray in self-defense. The Times noted the situation further escalated when fireworks were launched toward the camp.

The LA Times wrote that criticism of UCLA and law enforcement—which took hours to respond to the attack—has started after the chaos ensued for nearly three hours before dozens of officers from the California Highway Patrol, LA Police Dept. and other agencies arrived to de-escalate matters.

The LA Times obtained a letter from UC President Michael V. Drake to the University of California Board of Regents stating an independent review of the university’s planning, actions, and law enforcement response has been ordered.

The article noted UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s statement about the incident, indicating that the university is “carefully examining our own security processes in light of recent events.” Chancellor Block characterizes it as “a dark chapter in our campus’s history.”

The future of the encampment at UCLA is uncertain, writes the LA Times. Following the university’s declaration that it is “unlawful” and violates campus policy, Chancellor Block informed President Drake the encampment will be dismantled at “the appropriate time.”

The Times article declared the number of injuries remains uncertain, although President Drake stated 15 people were hurt, while demonstrators reported 25 hospitalized. Students were helping one another amidst the violence, addressing eye irritation and other injuries in the camp.

In a statement by Mary Osako, vice chancellor for UCLA strategic communications, the violence was condemned, noting, “Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight, and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support. The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end.”

The LA Times reports few university police were on-site when the violence began. There were private unarmed security guards seen observing the situation but they did not intervene. When police in riot gear arrived, they did not instantly stop the confrontations at the camp, according to observers and student media.

Daily Bruin News Editor Catherine Hamilton stated, “I truly did not expect to be directly assaulted. I know that these individuals — at least the individual who initiated the mobilization against us — knew that we were journalists,” stating she was sprayed with irritants and punched in the chest while reporting.

Hamilton adds to her statement, “And while I did not think that protected us from harassment, I thought that might have (prevented us from being) assaulted. I was mistaken.” The article states she was treated at a hospital and later discharged.

UCLA is among many universities where students have set up tents in solidarity with protests advocating for an end to Israel’s actions that have led to killing 34,000 people, a majority of them children, in Gaza and divestment from companies selling or supplying weapons or services to the country, stated the LA Times.

The article focuses on Chancellor Block’s expressed disappointment with demonstrators resorting to violence and obstructing access to campus areas, emphasizing these actions contradict campus values.

Chancellor Block states, “UCLA supports peaceful protest, but not activism that harms our ability to carry out our academic mission and makes people in our community feel bullied, threatened and afraid,” adding the violence on campus has made students fearful, “especially our Jewish students,” the LA Times reported.

Sherene Razack, a professor of gender studies, told the Times, “It is quite shocking and demoralizing that the chancellor notes only the antisemitism faced by Jewish students when in fact there has been a significant number of incidents of racism and violence against Palestinians, Muslims and, in fact, anyone considered a supporter of Palestinian rights.”

The Times wrote Chancellor Block claims the campus’ goal is to enhance safety by increasing security presence. Law enforcement is investigating recent violence, barriers blocking building access have been removed and students involved may face suspension or expulsion.