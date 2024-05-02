Jewish Caucus Condemns Total Failure by UCLA Leadership

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), Co-Chairs of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, released the following statement regarding the recent violence and failure of leadership at UCLA:

We unequivocally condemn the abhorrent violence at UCLA last night. The violent actions of a few agitators does not represent our community and is antithetical to our Jewish values.

We are also appalled by the total failure of UCLA leadership in responding to recent events. While the right to free speech and protest are sacrosanct, the last few days of protests at UCLA have targeted Jewish students in ways that are anything but peaceful. We are appalled by the physical abuse, violence, hate speech, and intimidation that have been directed at Jewish students over the past several days, including horrific videos of a young Jewish woman assaulted by anti-Israel protestors and students being physically prevented from accessing Royce Hall, Powell Library, and other spaces on campus. The fact that the UCLA Administration allowed this dangerous and overt discrimination to persist unchecked for so long is shameful.

It is clear that UCLA leadership has totally failed Jewish students, the protestors, and the broader campus community. We look forward to working with Governor Newsom, the University of California, and our legislative colleagues to ensure full accountability.