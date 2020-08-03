10 days left before the event… reserve your spot

UPDATE ON OUR FUNDRAISER

With COVID, we have now moved the event to Zoom. Mark Godsey will appear at 6 pm Pacific Time. The event is open to anyone who wishes to attend. The suggested donation is $50—however, you may select the variable pay option and donate what you wish and you will be able to attend. Just hit the tickets button on the top left and select the amount you wish to donate.

Donations go to fund the Vanguard Court Watch project and our expansion efforts into additional courthouses.

Sponsorships are still available, starting at $100.

For more information, please contact: info@davisvanguard.org

The Vanguard is a 501(c)3 non-profit—contributions are tax deductible – EIN – 46-3013126

The Vanguard’s 10th Annual Event will feature Mark Godsey, the director of the Ohio Innocence Project and acclaimed author of Blind Injustice.

In his book, “Drawing upon stories from his own career, Godsey shares how innate psychological flaws in judges, police, lawyers, and juries coupled with a ‘tough on crime’ environment can cause investigations to go awry, leading to the convictions of innocent people.”

The event is the Vanguard’s annual fundraiser. Founded in 2010, the Vanguard Court Watch goes into courts in San Francisco, Sacramento and Yolo County in California to monitor and report on everyday injustice in the court system. Our operations have expanded to include our weekly Everyday Injustice Podcast, national criminal justice reform coverage and a daily newsletter, and focuses on wrongful convictions, felony murder reform and the progressive prosecution movement.

Reserve your seats today: http://vanguard-godsey.eventbrite.com

SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW



