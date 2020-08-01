Watch Speaker Pelosi, Karen Bass, Adam Schiff, and Dan Pfeiffer Keynote Speakers For Training to Win 2020

SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, REP. KAREN BASS, REP. ADAM SCHIFF AND DAN PFEIFFER, KEYNOTE SPEAKERS FOR TRAINING TO WIN 2020:

HOW WE WIN DURING THE PANDEMIC VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

DAVIS, CA – (July 31, 2020): Tomorrow, Saturday, August 1st, a coalition of grassroots organizations, including Flip the West, will sponsor Training to Win 2020: How We Win During the Pandemic, featuring: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressmembers Adam Schiff and Karen Bass and Pod Save America Co-Host Dan Pfeiffer. The conference will include 12 different workshops, modules and discussions focused on best practices for virtual campaigning. The conference will also include a historic Founder’s Panel including the FOUNDERS of Indivisible, Swing Left, Sister District Project and Women’s March.

“With Training to Win, we’re making sure that our vast network of grassroots activists and leaders are able to safely and effectively reach the voters it’s going to take to defeat Donald Trump and sweep away his enablers in the U.S. Senate,” said Andrew Truman Kim, Field Director & Strategist for Flip the West, who co-lead the conference. “The pandemic forces us to adapt, and we’re resolved in doing whatever it takes to win in 2020 and make the promise of America possible again.”

The Training to Win 2020 Conference will ready attendees to pivot to COVID-19 free, online electoral action and help volunteer activists and organizations to navigate pandemic-induced challenges in traditional grassroots activism and field organizing to boost the total number of voters reached and volunteers recruited in 2020. The conference is free for progressive volunteers and organizers. The price of admission is your energy, focus, and enthusiasm for winning big this November.

Reserve a place at: https://hopin.to/events/training-to-win-2020

Event Password: Win2020

The 3 3/4-hour virtual conference (August 1st from 10:00am to 1:45pm Pacific time) will showcase a series of training seminars, modules, speakers and discussions focused on virtual campaigning techniques, relational organizing, and advanced voter engagement–all designed to overcome key pandemic-time hurdles faced by grassroots groups and volunteer activists. The program features multiple workshop tracks geared to activists at all levels, from front line volunteers through super-organizers.

The joint organizing committee blends many veteran grassroots leaders and organization co-founders who helped engineer the 2018 midterm election victory, including: Swing Left – Indivisible – Sister District Project – Women’s March – CA National Organization of Women – Field Team 6 – Commit to Flip Blue – Grassroots Dems HQ – Democracy Action – Resistance Boot Camp – NorCal Blue – Sea Change – Sunrise Movement – SoCal Blue – Flip the West.

WHEN: 10:00 AM – 1:45 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020

WHERE: https://hopin.to/events/training-to-win-2020 | Event Password: Win2020