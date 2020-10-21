Breaking News
Commentary: Things Were Working, Why Change COVID Policies?

By David M. Greenwald

Throughout this whole pandemic, the US has shown a stunning lack of patience. What has happened is that we had the initial outbreak in March and April, we were able to go through lockdowns and other measures to level and reduce the number of new cases.

Instead of simply going into a holding pattern in May, we started to rush to re-open.

What happened was pretty predictable—the number of new cases surged in July to an all-time high. So things had to lock down again. I do think we got smarter about how to do things—we learned that, with masks, some places could stay open, businesses could serve food and other things outdoors, and so we could reduce the cases without a total shutdown.

The peak rate in July was about 75,000 cases a day. By mid-September that fell to about 40 to 45,000 cases per day. But since mid-September, we are back on the rise. October 20, we were back up to 60,000 new cases with about 900 deaths.

Reports the New York Times: “After weeks of warnings that cases were again on the rise, a third surge of coronavirus infection has firmly taken hold in the United States. The nation is averaging 59,000 new cases a day, the most since the beginning of August, and the country is on pace to record the most new daily cases of the entire pandemic in the coming days.”

This time, it is a little different. It is not clustered in acute and concentrated outbreaks.

The Times reports that “the virus is now simmering at a worrisome level across nearly the entire country. Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming each set seven-day case records on Tuesday.”

It goes further: “The latest wave threatens to be the worst of the pandemic yet, coming as cooler weather is forcing people indoors and as many Americans report feeling exhausted by months of restrictions. Unlike earlier waves, which were met with shutdown orders and mask mandates, the country has shown little appetite for widespread new restrictions.”

The article adds: “The newest surge sets the stage for a grueling winter that will test the discipline of many Americans who have spent warmer months gathering in parks and eating outdoors, where the virus is known to spread less easily. At the current rate of growth, new daily confirmed cases could soon surpass 75,687, the record set on July 16.”

California so far has weathered this better than most—not one of the areas of huge increase. It mirrors what happened in April and May, when California avoided the worst, but then fell back over the summer to have a huge surge.

What worries me is that we haven’t really learned from any of this. Here in Yolo County, on September 30, Yolo moved into the red tier. That meant local businesses could reopen indoors or have eased restrictions.

But why? What we were doing was working on September 30. We had dropped the rate back down—it wasn’t quite as low as May, when we were only getting a case or two a day, but far better than June through mid-August.

If it ain’t broke, don’t step right on? No?

The real troubling aspect of this is that by the time we moved into the red zone, the nation was already seeing an uptick.

According to one supervisor, the county is under state guidance. But they do have the option of more restrictive measures—they just can’t go less restrictive.

We haven’t fallen off the wagon just yet, and if we act quickly, maybe we can avoid doing so.

The responsible thing to do is hunker down and wait this out until the spring, when hopefully a vaccine comes online.

Those worried about the economy—we have managed to cushion it through the stimulus process and we can continue to do so.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that any additional relief will come prior to the election. Senator McConnell reportedly warned his colleagues yesterday that “he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid, fearing political repercussions.”

But, given that the election is only two weeks away, that is perhaps not the end of the story here.

Until we recognize that this is going to continue, we are going to be in this boom-or-bust holding pattern.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

11 thoughts on “Commentary: Things Were Working, Why Change COVID Policies?”

  1. Keith Olsen

    What’s the plan?

    Shut things down until there’s a vaccine?

    Up to date there has never been a vaccine produced for any coronavirus ever.

    Hopefully the drugmakers can come up with one this time.

    But if they don’t, what’s the plan?

     

     

     

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          No, I’m not talking about shutdowns. Where did I say I support shutdowns? I’m talking about going back to the rules of September 29 – do you know what they did on September 30? What we were doing on September 29 was working.

        2. Keith Olsen

          Was working how?  Most things were still shutdown or very limited.  Most businesses are still suffering.

          Kids are falling way behind at school.  Our country’s debt is skyrocketing.  Millions upon millions out of work.  So what’s working?  Keeping the COVID numbers somewhat lower?  All that does is prolong the inevitable.  It’s like dying from a thousand cuts but in the meantime the economy goes out the window with it.   I say this all   ‘IF THERE IS NO VACCINE’.

          I’m willing to wait a few more months to see if we get a safe vaccine.

          But if we don’t, what’s the plan if there’s no vaccine?

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Working at reducing the number of new cases while allowing a good amount of businesses to be open.

            What makes you think there will be no vaccine?

    2. Bill Marshall

      Thanks to POTUS, there is no plan…

      His followers/supporters who insist on no masks, no distancing, opening everything up… well, Darwin had a theory about that… perhaps many less Republicans in 2022… fair tradeoff…

  2. Tia Will

    Here in Yolo County, on September 30, Yolo moved into the red tier. That meant local businesses could reopen indoors or have eased restrictions. But why?

    Having been at regular attendance at the Health Council and Board of Supervisors meetings since near the onset of the pandemic, I would tend to confirm that we have not learned from past events. Using the Cases by Date graphic is illustrative. From mid-April to late May we had briefly contained our number of new cases and our number of deaths which had been held to 22 by imposition and in most areas of the county mostly adherence to the stay at home except for essentials order.

    What happened next was a local and national disaster based in my opinion on a failure of communication, planning, and resolve. With regard to communication, I heard over and over again public commentary that the pandemic was no worse than the flu, would only affect the old, and the entire litany of minimization, which we now know to be inaccurate. Worse I heard in public comment that the lockdown was deliberately anti-business and authoritarian. There was tremendous pressure upon our public officials to open despite clear evidence that the shutdown was having the desired effect in controlling viral spread. Against the pleadings of some from the medical community, the decision was made to open, with the results as diagrammed including the June spike and an increase from 22 to 56 deaths countywide.

    So how did the failures occur:

    1. Not conveying the serious nature of the disease. Not conveying its ease of spread. Not conveying the pre and asymptomatic spread. Selling the concept of “flattening the curve” as winning the war instead of a first skirmish in a long war. And most disturbing in my mind, misidentifying the enemy as people with differing ideas instead of the virus.

    2. Planning. To date, we still do not have a national plan. The state guidance, while a valiant effort to provide evidence based approaches while respecting the differing circumstances by county, is too often taken as the standard instead of appling stricter regulations where conditions would warrant ( such as in university settings). And finally, while we have adopted the language of “following the science”, but not the reality thereof. One example, Dr. May explained the university and county decisions were “evidence-based” but then explained that we had incomplete data in the form of lacking a testing denominator from the university. One cannot be operating in evidence-based mode without having all the evidence.

    3.Finally, in the area of resolve. Here we are clearly lacking. We have adopted a mindset of fatigue described as “people are tired of hearing about COVID”, pretending that because we do not want to see it, it does not exist. Ironically on the other side, we latch onto even minor temporary improvements as signs that we have won.

    One thing that is certain to me is we are certainly not our parents and grandparents who weathered WWII without nonstop bitching about “their rights” to live their lives with no concern for others. I do have some hope that we will not have to keep repeating groundhog day many more times before we understand this is not going to magically disappear, but could be contained, only by us doing the unappealing hard work of what we have demonstrated works.

     

     

     

  3. Keith Echols

    It’s always been a tight rope balancing act of keeping infection rate and hospital visits down vs. strangling the economy.

    I’m not commenting with a strong opinion (unlike my land use comments) as this is definitely not my area of expertise….but at what point should restrictions on businesses and gatherings be lifted?  I don’t think waiting for a 100% effective vaccine is a viable strategy….I don’t think anyone is suggesting it but it represents one extreme end of the spectrum.  I think the county and state are going off of some guidelines about reaching lowered target new infection rates?  I guess the true target should be hospitalization rates?  (I guess in theory that those out there at restaurants and gatherings but are still masked and socially distant may be less adversely effected by an infection?…”viral load” I think it’s called?).

    I miss going to restaurants, concerts, music festivals, sporting events, wineries, pubs, movie theaters…..most of all I’d like my mom to be able to safely fly in from out of state to visit.  But I’m personally fine waiting until spring or whenever for restrictions to be let up.  But I also know there are many struggling businesses and people that can’t wait that long.  So I don’t know what the answer is.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I think your comments here are reasonable. I would like to add one point re: strangling the economy. Prolonging this I think strangles the economy more than people are recognizing right now. In other words, had we done the deep pain approach in April and May, we might have been able to move on quicker than the half-measure approach. I’m not recommending deep pain at this point, but using that point to illustrate the tricky factor.

Leave a Reply

