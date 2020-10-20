Letter: Columnist Encourages Consideration of Barrett

By Scott Steward Ragsdale

I think we need balance in our newspapers and I would ask the Enterprise to consider re-thinking the columnist Llewellyn King. My household was insulted by King’s dissinformation about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney.

Llewellyn King either misses or is complicit with what lies in plain sight behind the insistence on Barrett. In a pandemic, the people that enabled the most dangerous Administration have put forward another in a succession of 4 judges who would place property above people. There is nothing balanced about court-packing.

I’ll be an optimist too and suggest that the illegitimacy of the courts, including the Supreme Court, will become all the more obvious and more radical adjustments will be made that far outstrip Llewellyn’s concern for the anticipated failings of a Democratic majority in Washington.

The truth is that the rush to hearings for Justice Ginsburg’s replacement is being executed with purposeful disregard for the health of the American people, and our democracy.

Judge Barrett would join Federalists Society products Roberts, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh. Provided that the people consider this a legitimate court, corporate interests would become even more dominant. “The rest of us will simply be their handmaidens.” Amy Coney Barrett’s truly scary association , CNN by Paul Begala October 10, 2020

Barrett was an active Federalist member in 2005-06 and 2014-17. The Federalist Society is funded by massive, secret contributions from corporate right-wing groups…Koch Industries, the Charles & David Koch foundations, the Scaife Foundation, the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn said “They seek nothing less than a fundamental reordering of American life.”

Gorsuch ruled that a corporation had the right to fire a truck driver who refused to stay with his trailer, even though remaining with the trailer may have meant freezing to death

Roberts gutted the Voting Rights Act, which Congress had reauthorized in 2006 by a vote of 98-0 in the Senate and 390-33 in the House. That is activism.

All four of the dissenters in the marriage equality case (Obergefell v. Hodges) were Federalist heroes: Scalia, Roberts, Alito, Thomas.”

McGahn continues, “Federalists, lawyers that they are, (attempt to) baffle us with BS about being ‘originalists,’ ‘textualists,’ and judges who ‘won’t legislate from the bench.'”

Justice Barrett comes to the court with an agenda to do further harm to civil rights, rights of workers, women and the environment as her personal and legal decisions have plainly demonstrated.

She is not suited for the highest court in the land. Her appointment would condemn the court to irrelevance.

Her appointment would be answered very simply, NO JUSTICE – NO PEACE!

Scott Steward Ragsdale is a Davis Resident

