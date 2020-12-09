First Asian American Nominated By Gov. Newsom to Serve on 4th District Court of Appeal

By Ruby Chavez

SACRAMENTO – CA Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday nominated Judge Truc T. Do to serve as an Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One – Judge Truc T. Do will be the first Asian American Justice in the court’s history.

The nomination – just as President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet and other administration picks- continues to make 2020 has watershed moment for race and gender nominations to the courts and government.

Newsom said, “this historic nomination brings the state closer to our goal of representing the diversity of California’s vibrant communities at every level of state government. I am confident that Judge Do will be an exemplary addition to the Fourth District Court of Appeal”.

Judge Do is also the first Vietnamese-American judge to be appointed to the San Diego County Superior Court when she was appointed by Gov. Edmund G. Brown jr. in 2018. Not only is she the first Asian, but also the first female.

“I am deeply honored by Governor Newsom’s nomination and look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of California as an Appellate Justice,” said Judge Do.

Judge Do has served at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2018. From 2014-2018, Do was a partner at Jones Day and at Munger, Tolles and Olson from 2009 to 2014. She also served as a Deputy District Attorney at the LA County District Attorney’s Office from 1999 to 2009.

From 1997 to 1999 she was an Associate at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton. She studied at Stanford Law School where she earned her Juris Doctor degree.

Justice Gilbert Nares retired and Judge Do filled that vacancy. The position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointment. Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senior Presiding Justice Manuel A. Ramirez will vote to confirm. $245,578 is the compensation for Judge Do, a Democrat.

Ruby Chavez is a graduating senior at California State University Sacramento majoring in Criminal Justice and minoring in Sociology. She is from Visalia, California

