Monday Morning Thoughts: The Canary in the Coal Mine – Declining Enrollment

DJUSD, Opinion, Students
by David M. Greenwald

For several years I have been warning that without a change to how the community grows going forward, we are facing a loss of quality of life and it will be harder to maintain our roads, our infrastructure and our schools—all huge assets to our community.

Sure enough, on Thursday the school board received a presentation showing declining enrollment, specifically of the resident student population over the next few years.

The report by Davis Demographics & Planning, Inc. found that “DJUSD will continue to have a declining resident student population.”

They note: “Over the years, DJUSD has been able to mitigate the impact of the decline from an increase in non-resident (out of district) student enrollment, maintaining a fairly level enrollment over the last 10 years.”

A big finding: “Future resident kindergarten population will be near pre-pandemic levels and then decline due to continued decrease in area birth and aging population.”

Even with that: “Enrollment is still expected to decline overall in the next five years.”

 

Among the key observations, first, average births have dropped from 623 to 467 over a period of 20 years from 2000 to 2019.  While there was a small increase in births in 2015 and 2016, 2019 saw the lowest area births in 20 years.  A lot of this is about demographics.

Second, there is a lack of new housing—especially for families.  While there are over 800 city-approved residential units planned within the next five years, “75% are apartments that typically do not house school age children.”  Most are designated as student housing.  While the report perhaps discounts the potential for the apartments to free up single family homes, the lack of housing currently planned beyond the currently approved units weighs heavily on this.

“Total enrollment has been fairly level over the last 10 years,” they found, but “resident student population (is) declining)” with “increased IDT’s (helping) mask decline.”

Davis Demographics predict that there will be a recovery of students as in-person learning resumes but a “continued decline of resident students,” while inter-district transfers (IDTs) increase.

Does this matter?  School finance is complex, but the basic problem that we have attempted to show is that declining enrollment puts a huge strain on a school budget because of reverse economies of scale.  Former DJUSD Business Associate Superintendent Bruce Colby used to estimate that the district would only save about 40 cents on the dollar for each declining student while it costs them their full ADA (average daily attendance)—roughly $10,000 (or more) per year.

As many know and as indicated, the district has stabilized its student population somewhat through out of district transfers.  This has become controversial in some circles—largely, I would argue, because they don’t understand the economics of school finance and the concept of reverse economies of scale.

Basically, as most understand, as you increase in size, the incremental cost per unit goes down—whereas as you decrease in size, the incremental cost per unit goes up.  That means that when you lose attendance, you are fighting two problems—one, you lose your per-pupil ADA money for every student you lose, and the second is that the cost of educating the remaining students goes incrementally up.

Declining enrollment is generally the enemy of districts because it decreases the budget and, as former Superintendent of Business Services Bruce Colby explained to me, you can’t shed enough costs to offset the loss in ADA money.

Or to counter a prevailing sentiment on our comment board, you can’t right size a district because there really is no equilibrium.

As Amari Watkins, Colby’s replacement, said on Thursday, “The three main factors affecting enrollment are birth rates, mobility of resident students and local housing growth.”

Birth rate is definitely going down across the state, but the bigger problem in Davis is that we have an aging population.  (The article in the Enterprise this week is a bit misleading, Davis has a younger population if you factor in the number of students, but students are not staying here to marry and have children that attend schools).

A big factor then is the lack of local housing growth coupled with the increased cost of housing that is forcing the younger demographic that would have children to live elsewhere.

Watching the enrollment figure, therefore, is a leading indicator of what is happening with our demographic.

Right now, as Superintendent John Bowes noted, “We have been bringing in students on inter-district transfer to help shore up declining enrollment.”

But that may not last forever.  Scott Torlucci, a senior project manager at Davis Demographics, in response to a question from Vigdis Asmundson warned that there is a real possibility that interest in inter-district transfers will be saturated at some point.

He did say, “You guys have a spigot and as long as you keep it open I believe you have enough people in the area that are going to want to join and come to Davis Joint Unified School District.”

The majority of the transfers are students with UC Davis-affiliated parents.  But again, keep in mind, one reason we are seeing a lot of that is that those people used to live in Davis—now more and more, even on a faculty salary, they can’t afford to.

But in the meantime, the decline in enrollment looks to continue.  And unless we are concerned about the changes in the demographics of this community, that is not going to stop.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

14 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: The Canary in the Coal Mine – Declining Enrollment”

  1. Bill Marshall

    Typical.

    “Morning thoughts”, pointing out an “area of concern” (apparently personal concern), yet not even hinting of ways to resolve the issues of concern.  Guessing you expect others to find ‘solutions’ to your personal concerns.

    Typical… you are far from alone in that approach… all too prevalent for the last few decades…

    It is no concern of ours, directly, personally, if there were zero school-aged kids attending DJUSD, and DJUSD was closed down completely.

    Now, lets move forward with some constructive ideas that might lead to solving/mitigating your personal concerns, David, and finding some ‘common ground’.

     

  2. Don Shor

    The majority of the transfers are students with UC Davis-affiliated parents.

    Staff and faculty employment at UCD has increased substantially over the last decade. Those buying homes are living in Woodland and Dixon, both of which are in a housing boom (homes in the new subdivision on the southwest side of Dixon are pre-selling as fast as they’re being offered). Those parents in both cities will continue to be very likely to seek to transfer their students to DJUSD. I don’t see an enrollment crisis for the Davis schools.
    But this is a useful metric for how the city is getting older and younger and losing the middle. I guess that’s ok with most Davis voters. The only thing that would change it is annexing raw land and building a new subdivision of single-family homes with yards. I don’t think there are any builders willing to go through the process involved in bringing that about in this town.

    1. Matt Williams

      Those parents in both cities will continue to be very likely to seek to transfer their students to DJUSD. I don’t see an enrollment crisis for the Davis schools.

      .

      Don is correct that UCD staff and faculty with school age children living in Woodland and Dixon and elsewhere are going to be likely to seek to transfer their students to DJUSD, but applying for such a transfer is only part of the process.  The other part of the process is getting formal approval from their “home” school district in support of the transfer.  If that “sending” school district does not give their approval of the transfer, the transfer can not legally go forward.

      Given the fact that all school districts are feeling the effects of declining birth rates, enrollment concerns exist for almost all school districts, and if their school facilities have room, they will want the per-pupil ADA money from the State just as much as Davis does.

      Woodland, in recent years did not have an elementary school for the new Spring Lake development/neighborhood, so they were willing to give their approval to the transfer requests that came from Spring Lake residents.  They have recently completed construction of a new elementary school to serve Spring Lake, and it remains to be seen whether the stream of Spring Lake transfers dries up for DJUSD.  Woodland deciding to deny transfer requests would make that happen for new requests. Under the provisions of the law, previously granted requests carry over for the duration of that individual student’s DJUSD education.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        Matt there is this: “If a request for an interdistrict transfer/reciprocal agreement is denied, the student’s parents/guardians may file an appeal to the county office of education in the student’s district of residence within 30 days of receipt of the official notice of denial of the transfer.” That probably limits the ability of Woodland to deny the requests especially for parents working at UC Davis.

        1. Matt Williams

          You may be right David.  It may limit it somewhat, but I expect that any appeal hearing by the county office of education would include testimony by the Woodland School District in opposition to the appeal.  If they decided to deny the request in the first place, they woul almost surely have decided to oppose any appeal.

          Which begs the question, what grounds would the county office of education use to decide whether to grant the appeal?

          1. Don Shor

            Having been through that process, I can attest that the County Board is very reluctant to grant appeals. Of all the Interdistrict Transfer parents that appealed, only a handful were granted (including us) and they stressed that they were not establishing a precedent in our cases. An added wrinkle is that for the student to have a right to continue, the interdistrict transfer has to be continuous. Hard to say how the pandemic might have affected that. Any parents who failed to continue the paperwork this last year might find themselves out of luck if either district (obviously only the home district in this scenario) chose to be officious in regard to that continuous attendance.
            I think it is very unlikely that Dixon school district would limit outgoing students. Woodland is a good question. If they do start to block transfers, it would definitely increase demand for family-size Davis housing.

          2. David Greenwald Post author

            “If they do start to block transfers, it would definitely increase demand for family-size Davis housing.”

            Interesting point

        2. Richard_McCann

          If Spring Lake has an elementary, and since Pioneer is right there, the YCOE will increasingly see that it’s the parents’ burden to make their cases.

  3. Alan Miller

    Guessing you expect others to find ‘solutions’ to your personal concerns.

    WM, I think it’s all implied:  massive tracts of multi-family housing in Davis, a massive subsidies to developers to build this with a huge percentage of A-ffordable housing subsidized by taxpayers from anywhere and everywhere, all within the footprint of Davis since DG supports JeRkeD Measure, which means tearing down vast swaths of  Davis ‘opportunity zones’ and replacing them with dense, multi-story, multi-family, family housing full of kids!  It’s a Utopian, Unicornian Dream.  But do any Utopians actually want to live there?  No, that’s for EVERYONE ELSE.

    On top of this, in whose twisted mind is more children a good thing?  Especially anyone with an environmental mind.  The best thing we can do for this world is vastly decrease the human population.  This will decrease travel, use of resources, global warming, etc.  Since Covid-19 failed to do it’s part as well as it could have, we either need a much more effective pandemic, or a vast decrease in the birth rate.  We could then reduce world population by a couple of billion over the next century without relying on a virus and the pain that inflicts.  Once we get moving again in this glorious new abnormal everyone is looking forward to, we’ll start burning more auto and jet fuel.  Whoopie!

  5. Ron Oertel

    Grand Jury report suggests school district consolidation as cost-saving measure

    https://www.sonomawest.com/sonoma_west_times_and_news/news/grand-jury-report-suggests-school-district-consolidation-as-cost-saving-measure/article_34e60712-7753-559e-9b57-9a3c39598f86.html

    In any case, declining enrollment is impacting a number of districts, statewide.

    You don’t “grow a community” to meet the desires of a school district that refuses to adjust – out of self-interest. But, you can be sure that some associated with a given district (as well as some parents) are more than willing to throw a given community under the “developer’s bus”. Despite the fact that their own kids will be finished with school, long-before it ever becomes an issue for them, personally.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Feel free to share that with the Yolo County Grand Jury… if you do not, well… it’s just sniping, whining, or trolling…

      Any citizen/resident can bring things to the attention of the Grand Jury… obviously, someone did in Sonoma…

      Go for it…

    2. Ron Oertel

      Looks like that article is pretty old, but I’ve seen another one which shows that they are still discussing consolidation. The article I posted (above) also references some school districts in Sacramento which consolidated.

      Meantime, this town in Sonoma county is (also) desperately trying to hang onto a high school, by “taxing tourists”:

      https://www.sonomacountygazette.com/sonoma-county-news/save-our-high-schools-and-tax-tourists-fairly/

      The denial of reality is palpable, everywhere.

    3. Hiram Jackson

      Ron Oertel: “Grand Jury report suggests school district consolidation as cost-saving measure”

      The kind of consolidation discussed in the Sonoma Co. Grand Jury Report is about consolidating elementary (TK-8) and high school (9-12) districts, where you have two kinds of school districts serving the same geographic area.  That’s what happened with the Sacramento Twin Rivers district.  That’s also what a “unified” school district is. I believe that all of the school districts in Yolo County are unified.  Davis schools once operated two different districts (an elementary & a high school district) until the early 60’s when they unified.

      Bill Marshall: “Feel free to share that with the Yolo County Grand Jury…”

      You could share if you wanted, but again that kind of consolidation discussion doesn’t make sense for Yolo Co.

