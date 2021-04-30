Breaking News
Letter: Taormino Responds to Vanguard Comments

By David Taormino

Only in Davis are you guilty of a “crime” (breaking a promise) before you commit it.  Not only are you presumed guilty of yet to occur offense; there is talk of your punishment.  No need for a trial and facts just the criticism and punishment will do.  And please do not include facts in the discussion: opinion and speculation is good enough for Davisites.

For the Vanguard readers who appreciate logic AND facts:

Fact 1: I promised 90% of WDAAC (Bretton Woods) homebuyers will have an existing Davis connection.  The criteria is in the Jan 2018 and later campaign materials given to voters.

Fact 2: No Bretton Woods home has yet to be built or purchased.  Therefore, I have not broken any promise.

Fact 3: I intend to keep that promise when we have homes available for purchase.

Fact 4: I promised in the Development agreement I would design a program to achieve the goal of 90% Davis Connected Buyers and submit the program to the City for review.  I did exactly that.

Fact 5: I remain confident that the plan will work as intended.

Fact 6: My implementation plan meets Federal and State Fair Housing Laws and Requirements and cases that interpret those laws.

Fact 7: To date, Bretton Woods has over three hundred probable homebuyers with written commitments, some with deposits, some without.  All potential Buyers have executed a commitment form to purchase indicating they are ready, willing, and able to purchase a home when built.  In order to submit the commitment form and have it accepted by Bretton Woods, each of the potential buyers has been interviewed by a Bretton Woods staff person determining their connection to Davis, if any.

Fact 8: More than 90% of the three hundred plus persons with commitments meet the specific criteria for Davis Connected Buyers as originally published in the Jan 2018 campaign literature and thereafter.

Fact 9: Not one commentator or reporter has commented on the actual implementation program, ONLY the Buyers questionnaire which is part of the verification process.  The precise questionnaire is still being vetted including whether completing it or not is optional.  I expect any such wording will be removed and the questionnaire’s completion made mandatory which is appropriate in my opinion.

Opinion: When I provide evidence starting next Fall and continuing thereafter that I have kept my campaign promise.  I would hope all those “convicting” me today of breaking my promise will publicly apologize as they should.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Taormino Responds to Vanguard Comments”

  1. Alan Pryor

    Mr. Taormino is conveniently forgetting he proposed last year to completely eliminate the Davis Based Buyers Program upon which the community rightly responded loudly. Then he came back with a proposed program that was so laughably ridden with loopholes that it might as well have been rescinded completelely. So that’s twice he has tried to eliminate or eviscerate his Davis Based Buyers Program and renege on his explicit promise to voters. And he may still get away with it if the Council caves to his demands.

    Yet here he is whining about he is the victim. He’s right about one thing…this could only happen in Davis!

  2. Eric Gelber

    One can only base their comments and opinions of the buyers program on the information provided. In this case, the information has been misleading, incomplete, and ever-changing. 300 committed potential buyers being vetted and we still don’t know the criteria being applied.

    Not one commentator or reporter has commented on the actual implementation program, ONLY the Buyers questionnaire which is part of the verification process. 

    We’ve been told all along that the specifics of the buyers program have yet to be determined—it’s a work in progress—so it’s beyond criticism.

    Fact 10: Based on what information has been provided, the buyers program makes no sense, potentially violates fair housing laws, and would not achieve its purported purpose.

