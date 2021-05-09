After Gut-Wrenching Family Statements, Judge Sentences Defendant for Beating Death

By Julia Asby

SACRAMENTO, CA – Victim statements are difficult, and for those losing family, especially gut-wrenching.

Here in Sacramento County Superior Court Friday, Nader Alomari pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree with the use of a deadly weapon. The plea deal was controversial.

Alomari killed a 60 year old man in the parking lot of a South Sacramento hotel in December of 2019. The victim was discovered in the parking lot of the hotel, repeatedly struck by a hammer. Although there were attempts by police and fire officials to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After Alomari pleaded guilty, the judge allowed members of the family to read victim impact statements to describe their grief and desired punishment for Alomari.

The victim’s wife, Rebecca, spoke first and began by saying “I realize nothing I say at this time will bring Frank back. The cruel and heinous manner you chose to take Frank’s life deprived us of the opportunity to see and touch him for one last time.”

She went on to describe Frank as a doting and caring individual who was “kind, considerate, and would help out anytime he could.”

She also disagreed with the sentence, and shared her and her families feeling that “the sentence of second degree murder is severely inadequate for the crime you committed against Frank.” At the end of her statement she asked for justice for Frank.

The next person to speak was the victim’s sister, Stella, who talked about her younger brother and the vicious crime committed in this case. She said that “nobody deserves to die that way” and that she prays “that the court will find justice and mercy for my brother.”

Another victim impact statement was made by a victim advocate who read a statement from another of the victim’s siblings who urged the judge to give Alomari “what he deserves, life without parole.”

The last statement was on behalf of the victim’s brother who said he believed that the viciousness of the crime warranted the death penalty.

Alomari’s defense attorney pointed out that this event was an abhorrent part of his life and is not characteristic of his character. His lawyer also expressed Alomari’s remorse and said that she understood and respected the families wishes.

Judge Marlette, before sentencing Alomari, spoke to the family directly by saying “I can’t imagine your horror at hearing the way (the victim) died.”

The judge explained that if this case had gone to trial he believes the most likely outcome would have been a conviction for second degree murder and therefore justice has been done by this plea.

Alomari was ordered to serve 15 years to life in state prison with an added year sentence for the use of the deadly weapon charge.

