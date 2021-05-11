Breaking News
DHI Book Chat with Lorena Oropeza

For more information see details below or visit our website at https://dhi.ucdavis.edu/events/lorena-oropeza-book-chat.

In 1967, Reies López Tijerina led an armed takeover of a New Mexico courthouse in the name of land rights for disenfranchised Spanish-speaking locals. The small-scale raid surprisingly thrust Tijerina and his cause into the national spotlight, catalyzing an entire generation of activists. In this fascinating full biography of Tijerina (1926-2015), UC Davis History Professor Lorena Oropeza offers a fresh and unvarnished look at one of the most controversial, criticized, and misunderstood activists of the civil rights era.

The UC Davis Humanities lnstitute’s Book Chat series celebrates the artistic and intellectual ventures of our faculty and allows them to share their new publications, performances, or recordings with the Davis community. Please join us for a dialogue with the author, moderated by Humanities Institute Director and Professor Jaimey Fisher.

Register here: https://ucdavis.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hQJDFAzRTdmVZHBv7l7Mug

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

