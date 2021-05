On May 23 the Vanguard City Desk hosted local environmental leaders to discuss pressing issues in Davis, including climate change, socioeconomic disparities in tree cover, and sustainability. Guests included Kelsey Fortune and Larry Guenther. The event was hosted by Jordan Varney and Lauren Smith and was part of the Vanguard’s monthly webinar series.

