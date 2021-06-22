Defendant Doesn’t Waste Time – Pleads to Receiving Stolen Time Pieces (Rolex Watches)

By Stephanie Boulos

SACRAMENTO, CA – Maybe it’s because he’s into watches, but defendant George Tinga Tabi wasted no time late last week in Sacramento County Superior Court pleading guilty at his arraignment to receiving stolen property – counter fit Rolex watches.

Judge Geoffrey A. Goodman began defendant’s arraignment by stating his charge of possessing or selling counterfeit articles in the amount of $1,000 or more.

Judge Goodman then proceeded to joke with the court about the unique code of the case, noting, “this is a code section we see every day in this court. I am just joking. I have never seen this code before.”

Assistant Public Defender Trisha Campi said that she and the deputy district attorney have reached an agreement to resolve this case. The defendant was pleading to a felony violation of accessory after the fact, with a sentence of two years felony probation, with 30 days sheriff’s work alternative.

Additionally, the defendant must pay $8,900 to Rolex in restitution and another $5,000 in investigative costs to the California Department of Justice Task Force, along with whatever else is a part of his terms of probation.

There is also an agreement to reduce this matter to a misdemeanor after restitution has been paid after one year, which would take him off of probation.

DDA Randy Mailman briefly explained the facts of the case, where the defendant on Aug. 5, 2019 received stolen property.

I’m a second year Political Science and Philosophy major at UC Davis from Socal, hoping to pursue a career in law!

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: