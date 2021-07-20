Breaking News
Commentary: COVID Reality Check

By Tia Will

I strongly disagree with almost everything David Greenwald wrote on Monday about our current & future approach to COVID.

1. “Our biggest concern is that we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths among the unvaccinated,” Walensky said. It shouldn’t be. Our biggest concern should be the possibility of more variants. How do you think the Delta variant arose? It came from our unwillingness to implement and maintain the preventive measures to control the novel virus in the first place. If you look at our county’s website graphics you will see that every time we masked, distanced , chose outside activities and avoided crowds, the virus came under control, every time we didn’t, it surged. Around a year ago I wrote here that my nightmare scenario was the emergence of a variant that was highly transmissible, had high lethality, attacked the young, and was vaccine resistant. Delta was just the virus’ first stab at that. Do we honestly think if we just let the virus spread, even amongst just the unvaccinated,  the nightmare scenario cannot occur?

2.”The good news is that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against severe Covid, ” Let’s look at this a little closer. The current vaccines confer a 95 percent chance that an individual who contracts the virus will not have severe COVID or die or a 5% chance you will. Viral Roulette anyone?  This focus on severe disease and death only was useful in the beginning when the biggest concern was to keep people out of the hospital in order to “flatten the curve”. This was a worthy goal when hospitals are overwhelmed but which allowed the “only the vulnerable” will be affected attitude to arise. This neglected other undesirable consequences both economic and medical – shutdowns, deaths of those under 50 ( often our first responders and medical personnel), careers and lives not taken, but ruined by long COVID, and, once again, the rise of variants.

3. “Otherwise, I am kind of done with this”. This is exactly the attitude that has brought us to this place. Some people were “done with it” the moment Trump started downplaying it. This should never be about our personal degree of boredom, or impatience, or frustration with the acts of others. I realize you were being “glib” but glibness, IMO, has no place in the time of a pandemic with many lives, disabilities, careers still at stake.

4. “But at this point, I don’t know what else to say.”  I do.

a. Stop minimizing on the one hand or on the other, throwing up our hands, shrugging our shoulders in despair, and do what we should have done from day 1. a) choose outdoor activities, avoid crowds, mask, & distance; b) avoid areas where we know the virus to be surging; and c) vaccinate all who will accept it but accept that the vaccine is one only one protective measure, not the panacea so many feel it is. IMO this is largely the fault of the CDC whose guidance implied to many that the vaccine was the great liberator and once vaccinated you could resume your normal life. Did they seriously not consider the unvaccinated would do the same?

5. “At some point people, who make their bed, have to lie in it.” The problem with this attitude is that we are all in the same bed. We will all be subject to any variant that may arise while they are cavorting “under the covers” and we are pretending we are safe.

My last and possibly most important point. We need to stop dividing the country into subsets. First it was, it only affects the old or those with pre-existing conditions (as though they did not matter). Then it was let’s not address it since it seems to be affecting mostly the blue states. Let’s divide into those who are “afraid of the virus” and those who “refuse to live their lives in fear”. Now I hear on social media, let’s divide into those who are vaccinated (responsible) and those who are not and let the latter live with the consequences. As tempting as this approach might be, we are all going to live with the consequences. If that consequence is a new variant with the properties of extreme ease of transmission, an asymptomatic phase, high lethality, or increased long term effects which attacks the young (who are not immunized), and is vaccine resistant, we will all pay the price.

We as humans need to stop dividing ourselves in clans and fight this virus as one people. We had a leader who made that nearly impossible for the first year. That does not have to be our path forward. We could do what we should have done in the very beginning and treat the virus, not each other, as the enemy no matter where we fall on the political spectrum.

Tia is a graduate of UCDMC and long time resident of Davis who raised her two now adult children here. She is a local obstetrician gynecologist with special interests in preventive medicine and public health and safety. All articles and posts written by Tia are reflective only of her own opinions and are in no way a reflection of the opinions of her partners or her employer.

One thought on “Commentary: COVID Reality Check”

  1. Matt Williams

    The points that Tia makes are reinforced by the following statement of Yolo County’s Heath Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson,

    Yolo County reports 82 vaccine breakthrough cases

    Out of more than 115,000 Yolo County residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 82 — or about 0.07 percent — have had breakthrough cases of the virus through last Tuesday, according to the county’s health officer.

    Two of those 82 individuals were hospitalized and one died, said Dr. Aimee Sisson, who expects the proportion of breakthrough cases to increase as more of the county becomes vaccinated.

    “Here in Yolo County, with about half of the population fully vaccinated and a vaccine that is 80 percent effective against the Delta variant, I would expect 17 percent of cases to occur in fully vaccinated people,” Sisson said. “So I’m not alarmed that on a recent day, five out of the 17 new cases in Yolo County were in vaccinated people.”

    In those vaccine breakthrough cases, however, she has seen viral loads indicating a greater likelihood of being able to transmit the virus to others, including the unvaccinated, which is one of the reasons Sisson last week recommended that everybody wear masks in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status.

    Those over 65 or immunocompromised are strongly recommended to do so as they are at greater risk from breakthrough cases.

    But getting the unvaccinated vaccinated remains the top priority.

    “These vaccines are great, they’re highly protective,” said Sisson.

    Heading into last week, the case rate in California among unvaccinated individuals was 4.9 per 100,000 residents. Among the vaccinated, it was 0.6 percent.

    The unvaccinated are eight times more likely to become infected than the vaccinated, Sisson said, and nationwide, the unvaccinated are 79 times more likely to die of COVID than the fully vaccinated.

