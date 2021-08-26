Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: Community versus Students, This Time It was in Berkeley, Next Time…

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(21) Comments
243 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

It is an issue that figures to resonate in places like Davis, which already see community concerns about growth butt up against university plans for student enrollment expansion.

This week the Berkeleyside reported that an Alameda County judge has ordered UC Berkeley to freeze its enrollment at 2021-21 levels until the university re-does a SEIR for a proposed housing site.

The Berkeleyside reports: “The order to freeze enrollment comes a little more than a month after Judge Brad Seligman ruled that UC Berkeley abused its discretion when it failed to study the impacts of increasing its enrollment by 33.7%, or 11,285 students, from 2005 to 2020.”

Neighborhood associations are declaring victory.

“The ruling is not only a victory for neighbors upset with UC Berkeley’s growth and its mitigation measures, but for other communities in California struggling to deal with UC campus impacts, said Phil Bokovoy, the president of Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, which filed the original lawsuit,” the publication reported.

“This is how UC is behaving in lots of different places — forcing its impact on communities and not doing anything about it,” said Bokovoy. “It’s the first time a judge has said UC cannot continue to grow and has frozen its enrollment.”

The university responded, “We are optimistic that we can file documents with the court very soon that will satisfy the judgment with regard to future increases in enrollment.”

He added, “It will probably take the university between six and eight months to address the requirements of the judgment with regard to the Upper Hearst project. We are confident that the court will ultimately permit us to proceed with the Upper Hearst project.”

These battles tend to be fought on very narrow grounds.  But it is emblematic of a larger battle between communities battling to contain growth that is somewhat out of their control when UC is involved and the need for UC to continue expanding.

It is a battle that the city of Davis should be watching very carefully as it pits neighborhoods against students and the university.

The parameters of this fight should be very familiar.  Berkeley has plans to to transform an area around Heart and La Loma Avenue, which they unveiled in 2018 including a 150-bed housing complex – this one for faculty.

Save Berkeley’s Neighborhoods, as well as the City, sued, arguing “the SEIR was inadequate and did not comply with CEQA, the state’s environmental law.”

The City in particular is complaining “the university was trying to sneak a huge growth in student enrollment into the SEIR without examining its impacts and the costs to Berkeley for providing emergency services.”

Indeed in 2005, UC Berkeley claimed it would only increase enrollment by 1,650 students by 2020, but in 2019, that number went up by 11,285 to 42,035 students.

Again a lot of this should sound familiar to Davis residents.

One thing I continue to wonder – do these lawsuits actually stop growth or do they just make it more expensive putting the burden on those who can least afford it – usually the students whose access to housing is delayed and the ensuing delays increase the cost of housing for all students?

One of the key points that gets lost is that student enrollment growth, while seen as a money-maker for the university – is actually a huge driver of benefits for students.  Enrollment growth has been put forward as a mechanism for delaying tuition and fee hikes for one thing.

But there is also a social equity issue.  A huge driver of economic advancement in today’s society is in fact a college education.  As the leading public higher education system in the world, the UC system is literally the gateway out of economic hardship and poverty for thousands of students.

At UC Davis for example – 41 percent of all freshman enrollees are first generational college students.  That means many of them grew up in working class or disadvantaged or immigrant households and the additional access to high caliber higher education is their gateway to a better future.

And so when I hear about people complaining about UC Davis expanding their enrollment and forcing housing growth on the community – I think about the people who have established affluent, prosperous lives – and while I don’t think they are doing it intentionally necessarily – that argument creates a push back against the potential future prosperity of many people who are on the margin of getting into college.

Clearly there is a middle ground that can and should be reached that balances the needs of the existing members of the community with those of the university and its students.  But at the core this is in fact a social equity and a social justice issue.

Housing and access to it is the fundamental issue right now driving the divide between the haves and the have nots.  This is simply a small proxy battle in the midst of that larger argument.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

21 thoughts on “Commentary: Community versus Students, This Time It was in Berkeley, Next Time…”

  1. Matt Williams

    UC Davis and UC Berkeley are different cases.  UC Berkeley has very little alternative other than to build in the Berkeley community in order to accommodate its enrollment, staff and faculty growth.  UC Davis has the very available alternative of building on campus.

    In this article you once again fail to see the simple alternative to housing affordability for students … the Bernie Sanders education affordability solution … with the State using tax dollars to provide a recurring annual funding stream that makes both the cost of student housing and the cost of education affordable.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      You view this differently from me. I view both city and university as complicit in this and that the Davis crisis is entirely self-inflicted. Nevertheless the overall sentiment by the residents is not dissimilar which was the point of the piece.

    2. Keith Y Echols

      @Matt Williams

      Why can’t UC Berkeley build up?  Knock down some the surrounding 1 story buildings.  The problem they face and cities face when growing is infrastructure.  I don’t know about their water and sewer system capacity but the roads near the campus won’t support much more traffic.  Now student housing built on campus or near it will likely require less road use than further out so that may mitigate some of the issue.

      @David

      . I view both city and university as complicit in this and that the Davis crisis is entirely self-inflicted. 

      How is the city complicit in the University’s decision to grow at a rate that it can’t manage by itself and adversely impacts it’s neighbor the city?

        1. Keith Y Echols

          Can they be sued for building dense on their own property (own jurisdiction)?   I guess my first question should be: Is UC Berkeley part of the city of Berkeley or outside of the city (in terms of jurisdiction) like UCD is from Davis?  It’s not like 50 years ago Mountain View could have sued Palo Alto because it opened up HP’s headquarters on Page Mill Road which is close to the Mt. View city border and probably impacted their housing requirements (though IMO the RHNA should place the burden of housing on the jurisdictions that are causing the need for housing….so prevent bedroom communities and less commuting).

          If UC Berkeley is part of the city of Berkeley, then they’re like any other business.  If Amazon came to town and opened up a facility that employed 5,000 people….most of whom will be looking for housing…..then there’s not much the city can do about that (as long as Amazon followed the city’s zonings and codes for opening up their operations center in the city of Berkeley).

        2. Matt Williams

          David, you didn’t answer Keith’s question to you, which was “How is the city complicit in the University’s decision to grow at a rate that it can’t manage by itself and adversely impacts it’s neighbor the city?”

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Before Sterling opened last year, 2002 was the last time a market rate student housing building opened.

        3. Keith Y Echols

          Before Sterling opened last year, 2002 was the last time a market rate student housing building opened.

          That is an answer for: “Has the city provided enough housing for students?”

          It is not an answer for:

          “How is the city complicit in the University’s decision to grow at a rate that it can’t manage by itself and adversely impacts it’s neighbor the city?”

          The question is one about jurisdictional responsibility and not one of if the city is doing enough to help student housing.

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            You tried to goose the question and I didn’t bite. My view is that the city didn’t do enough to help the housing crisis up until 2016 or so. That is not meant to take the university off the hook for their role.

        4. Keith Y Echols

          How did I “goose” the question?  I asked a straight forward question which you refuse to answer for some reason.  That’s fine.  But don’t accuse me of trying to trick you into making a statement about student housing and the city.

          Your dancing around the question/”not biting” doesn’t lend to your credibility either way.

          My view is that the city didn’t do enough to help the housing crisis up until 2016 or so. That is not meant to take the university off the hook for their role.

          Again, the question is why do you believe it’s the city’s responsibility (in the first place) to manage the housing problems created by UCD’s decision to grow?  Did the city get a vote on UCD’s decision?  Did they get to vote and say: “We don’t really want you to grow because we don’t want to grow…so UCD don’t grow”.  I  even later clarified my question by stating it’s a jurisdiction problem.

    3. Richard_McCann

      Davis has limited availability of lands for housing beyond what they’ve already proposed. UCD uses its lands for ag research that have a global impact. West Village consumed fields being used for research.

      Your “simple” alternative is unlikely to be politically feasible, at least in the near future. We need to solve this problem now.

      And further, why are we proposing to disenfranchise students from participating in Davis city politics by forcing them to live on campus? And important difference with UC Berkeley is the vast majority of UC owned housing is off campus in the City so that students can vote locally. That’s not the case for UCD.

      And finally, we as a community have an obligation to provide our state’s students a welcoming, supportive environment in return for the millions of dollars that flow into our community from a combination of tax funds and directed tuition funds to the campus. No UCD and we look like Dixon.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        @ Richard

        Wow…how can everything you write be so wrong?

        Davis has limited availability of lands for housing beyond what they’ve already proposed.

        That’s self imposed and irrelevant.

        UCD uses its lands for ag research that have a global impact. 

        They can expand however they like; it’s their jurisdiction. If they don’t want to expand and take up AG land (or buy more land near by) then maybe they shouldn’t expand.

        Your “simple” alternative is unlikely to be politically feasible, at least in the near future. We need to solve this problem now.

        What simple alternative?  And what problem?  I don’t recognize student housing as a city problem.  It’s a UCD problem.  Like I said if it were a city problem; UCD would be subject to the city’s laws, ordinances, fees and taxes.  BUT UCD IS IT’S OWN SOVEREIGN county area.

        And further, why are we proposing to disenfranchise students from participating in Davis city politics by forcing them to live on campus? 

        Oh those poor precious magical unicorn people that need your protection.   I choose to look at students as everyone else.  No one is pushing specifically them or anyone else out of the city.  They are like everyone else.  If they can afford to live here, they can live here.  Why should the city expend resources to support UCD’s housing burden?  It’s like asking Davis to house Woodland’s growing population (which the opposite is happening).

        And finally, we as a community have an obligation to provide our state’s students a welcoming, supportive environment in return for the millions of dollars that flow into our community from a combination of tax funds and directed tuition funds to the campus. No UCD and we look like Dixon.

        Again…students are unicorns…they’re special…different than everyone else?

        I’m willing to entertain numbers that say students’ purchase of beer, coffee, burgers and burritos generate enough tax revenue to justify the infrastructure support cost to build student housing in the community.  But of course…it doesn’t justify it (I did propose a dense student housing project area near campus where it might make sense….also the UMall project might make sense).

        No UCD and we look like Dixon.

        Hmmm….if the city doesn’t build student housing, the entire University is going to uproot and go somewhere else?  Okay…I’m willing to entertain how that would happen……such silliness.  And if UCD does just uproot and go….can we look like Winters?  At least we’d be able to have restaurants that don’t care to students.

        But like most things often times people substitute emotion for rational thought because it makes them feel better about themselves to care….“Won’t someone please think of the children (students)!”

  2. Don Shor

    Indeed in 2005, UC Berkeley claimed it would only increase enrollment by 1,650 students by 2020, but in 2019, that number went up by 11,285 to 42,035 students.

    UC Davis told us in 2010 how much they were going to grow. One of the more common responses here was that they wouldn’t meet their projections. They did.

    The moment Chancellor Katehi announced the 2020 initiative, the city and university should have begun planning together for how to address the housing shortage (above and beyond that which already prevailed) to meet the housing demand that would be created by adding 6000 students and 3000 faculty and staff.

     

    1. Keith Y Echols

      Still the assumption that the city bears responsibility for housing UCD’s revenue producing assets?

       the city and university should have begun planning together for how to address the housing shortage 

      If UCD wants the city to bear some responsibility, then it should allow itself to be included into the city boundaries and jurisdiction; subject to city laws, ordinances, fees, taxes…etc…

        2. Matt Williams

          Wo “lives here” Don?  I don’t understand your comment?

          As Keith has pointed out, UCD is wholly outside the City Limits.  That arms length relationship has consequences.  it imposes the burden of services/costs/expenses on the City, but provides no revenues to cover the burden of those services/costs/expenses.

        3. Richard_McCann

          UCD doesn’t provide revenues directly, but by paying its employees, they spend their money that creates sales and excise tax revenues and buy houses that bid up the prices and increase property taxes. Further, the high education level of parents who are on the faculty and staff increases the productivity of the school district without having expend more funds on education. In addition, students spend money in Davis that generates sales taxes and rent in housing that pays property taxes. The net aggregate benefits are obvious when we look at the directly comparable alternative of Dixon.

        4. Keith Y Echols

          @Richard

          Thank you for basic local economy and taxes 101.  lol…

          As I said earlier, how much can the city make that much money of of the sales tax from beer (from all two of Davis’ bars?), coffee, burgers and burritos.   Houses are going to be rent out with or without students.  So their impact on property taxes is irrelevant at this time.

          All those “high paid staff”…great, build more retail in Davis for them to come here from North, North Davis and spend their money here rather than Woodland.  Until the city gets more than 18% of the property tax revenues….adding new homes without some other tangible benefit makes no sense.  But bottom line, expand commercial and retail to fund other expansion like parks, infrastructure and even residential .

          Man…you really don’t like Dixon…and fear UCD can either transform it’s entire campus into a giant robot and walk off or go poof! and magically disappear.  There was a sci-fi show called Stargate Atlantis where the entire city could fly away like a giant space ship.

           

        5. Matt Williams

          The net aggregate benefits are obvious when we look at the directly comparable alternative of Dixon.

          .
          Actually Richard, Dixon has a much more robust retail economy than Davis has … and as a result a much, much, much better Sales Tax revenues per capita than Davis has.  Dixon does have less robust automobile sales, but otherwise outpaces Davis in almost all retail categories.  The Redwood Barn retail sales category is probably better in Davis.

          Davis does have a better services sector … doctors, lawyers, accountants, etc. as well as restaurants and coffee shops, but with the exception of dine-in restaurants, none of those services generate sales tax.

          So what are those net aggregate benefits to the City of Davis that are so much better than the net aggregate benefits to the City of Dixon?

  3. Richard_McCann

    This article in the Atlantic expresses a large concern–a decline in the willingness to act on the common good. In this case, David has pointed out the common good of supporting the education of our children statewide and how that is meeting the resistance from those who focused on their narrow self interests. We need to be return to thinking bigger if we want to accomplish many of our goals, not just educating the underprivileged.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/08/some-americans-no-longer-believe-in-the-common-good/619856/

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for