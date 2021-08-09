Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 119: Alana Mathews Runs for Sacramento DA

Alana Mathews is running for DA for the office currently held by Anne Marie Schubert, who is not seeking re-election (and running for California AG).

She graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, becoming the first person in her family to earn a college degree. She went on to receive her law degree from McGeorge School of Law while raising her three children. 

While serving as a Deputy District Attorney in Sacramento County, she worked her way up from misdemeanor jury trials to prosecuting perpetrators of domestic violence, juvenile delinquency, general felony, and prison crime cases.

Alana Mathews now works for the Prosecutors Alliance of California, a coalition of reform-minded prosecutors working to promote criminal justice reform statewide and teaches at McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento.

Listen as Alana Mathews talks about her candidacy and the challenges facing the criminal legal system.

Follow Everyday Injustice on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2QnyNUQsAtyNQaZYxR426k?si=XV4EZgK_S-eIzqopMjt5Lg&dl_branch=1&nd=1

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

