Judge Sides with DDA, Holds Alleged Knife-Wielding Defendant as ‘Public Safety Risk’ for Now

By Anika Khubchandani

WOODLAND, CA – Deputy Public Defender Katie Ann Rogers urged Yolo County Superior Court Judge Peter M. Williams to release her client, Jevis Kenya Gatlan, Monday on supervised own recognizance (SOR) release.

Gatlan has several open cases and has charges ranging from trespassing to violently resisting police officers, but Rogers believes “there are other measures that could be taken to guarantee safety” including an ankle monitor.

“At least probation would be able to know where he is and he would be able to engage in services,” Rogers argued.

However, Deputy District Attorney Amanda Jayne Zambor reminded the court Gatlan violated his criminal protection order which led to the revocation of being released on SOR in the first place.

“The issue here is more than just knowing where he is,” said Zambor, declaring Gatlan a “public safety risk” because of his “mental health and addiction issues.”

In at least two of his open cases, Gatlan allegedly carried around a large knife and went against court orders by entering private businesses he was forbidden from.

“The knife wielding is considerably concerning” itself but he also brandished the large knife at police officers. The “West Sacramento Police Department is very concerned,” alleged Zambor, adding “releasing him to his own devices when he is transient and has mental health and addiction issues is” unwise.

Judge Williams agreed and ruled to “keep custody status as it is” with bail set at $15,000; however, the judge intends to release the defendant if he finds a suitable diversionary program that accepts him by Aug. 18.

“I’m afraid that even with a GPS, if he is released, he’s ultimately not going to get the services that he needs,” explains Williams, reasoning Gatlan will have the opportunity to get the help that he needs while ensuring the safety of the public.