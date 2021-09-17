Breaking News
Commentary: In the Battle of YIMBY versus NIMBY, Score One for the YIMBYs, but Will It Make a Difference?

Land Use/Open Space
Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – In our cynical times, it is easy to forget that the legislative session just ended last Saturday.  Had Governor Newsom signed a package of legislation before the election, it would have had to have been Monday or Tuesday and probably would not have impacted the outcome one iota.

It is not like the voters did not know that the governor was prioritizing housing—and so it is not surprising that, once the dust settled, the housing packages were among the first bills he signed.

While I am supportive of both SB 9 and SB 10, I am not a believer that these are going to be game changers.  One of our readers suggested that SB 9 and SB 10’s signage means that we can forget the need for peripheral housing—while I actually would prefer that to be true, I don’t think it is.

Both measures are, in fact, supposed to make it easier to go dense, to go high without sprawl.  We have seen extensive analysis of the impact of SB 9, but let’s look closely at SB 10.

Authored by Senator Scott Wiener, “SB 10 creates a streamlined process for cities to zone for missing middle multi-unit housing in a streamlined manner, without having to go through often-years-long environmental reviews.”

“California’s severe housing shortage is badly damaging our state, and we need many approaches to tackle it. SB 10 provides one important approach: making it dramatically easier and faster for cities to zone for more housing,” Senator Wiener said in a statement on Thursday. “It shouldn’t take 5 or 10 years for cities to re-zone, and SB 10 gives cities a powerful new tool to get the job done quickly. I want to thank the Governor for signing this essential bill and for continuing to lead on housing.”

SB 10 allows cities to “upzone non-sprawl areas” (areas that are close to transit or in existing urbanized locations, thus reducing vehicle usage and long commutes) for up to ten unit buildings, without having to go through the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Cities will also be able to designate these projects as by right, meaning they can be approved ministerially and without a lengthy approval process. By allowing cities to choose to zone for up to 10 units per parcel, SB 10 makes it possible for cities to build significantly more housing in a way that makes sense within their local context.

While SB 9 has attracted a lot of controversy, SB 10 has attracted considerably less contention—in part because it allows but does not require cities to zone parcels for up to 10 units if located in a “transit-rich area.”

SB 9 was studied primarily by the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, which argued that, while the bill could allow owners to expand to duplexes and fourplexes, under most cases the cost of new housing plus the profit selling or renting the property (and there are owner occupancy requirements) would not be financially viable.

“But despite the concerns of some of its detractors, SB 9 will not lead to the overnight transformation of residential neighborhoods,” the report said. “Differential owner preferences and limited applicability means that only a share of that potential is likely to be developed, particularly in the near term as awareness and capacity expands.

“As such, while important, the new units unlocked by SB 9 would represent a fraction of the overall supply needed to fully address the state’s housing shortage.”

Opponents clearly saw SB 9 as a bigger threat than SB 10.

Cindy Montañez, current San Fernando City Councilmember and former Assemblymember said, “Only after stepping back does it become clear that SB 9 is not primarily written for homeowners, as Atkins says. Large investors, yes. Blackrock-like entities, yes. Rental giants, yes. Pension funds, yes.”

How much of a difference will it make in a place like Davis where infill opportunities are dwindling and peripheral projects require approval by the voters—which has only occurred twice in six projects?

From the perspective of housing advocates, looking for a way to get more housing without inducing more sprawl, I see little hope that either bill will help.

The biggest problem is not necessarily just regulation—though we have seen in Davis how much it can bottle up processes, the bigger problem appears to be construction costs.  In a place like Davis where we will probably be only talking about redevelopment—particularly in the downtown—it is going to be a slow and painful process, and the only way we get projects is when they are big enough to overcome the constraints of construction costs.

I double back to what I said last month—we need a mechanism to finance both affordable housing and redevelopment, and that doesn’t seem to be forthcoming.  Without that, we may have tools presented by these bills without actual material with which to work.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

21 thoughts on “Commentary: In the Battle of YIMBY versus NIMBY, Score One for the YIMBYs, but Will It Make a Difference?”

  1. Matt Williams

    Having an enemy in common is a quick way to make a friend — we learn this as early as elementary school — and politically, it’s much easier to organize people against something than it is to unite them in an affirmative vision. And, within the economy of attention, conflict always gets more people to look.

    The way to win the war for attention was to harness the power of community to create identity, and the simplest way to do that, particularly in politics, was to focus on enemies.

    But an identity, once adopted, is harder to change than an opinion. An identity that binds you into a community you care about is costly and painful to abandon, and the mind will go to great lengths to avoid abandoning it.

    So the more media that people see/read  that encourages them to think of themselves as part of a group, and the more they publicly proclaim — through sharing and liking and following and subscribing — that they are part of a group, the deeper that identity roots and the more resistant the underlying views become to change.

    .
    The above quote from Why We’re Polarized by Ezra Klein does a good job of describing the housing dialogue in Davis.  The final paragraph of the quote appears to describe the approach the Vanguard is taking in its coverage of the housing subject.

    Is it any wonder that the discussions of housing are polarized?

    What is the polarization in Davis? What are the “groups” in Davis?

    The answer to those questions is that there really isn’t any middle ground with respect to the housing issue in Davis. We have the pro-housing group of UCD students and their allies on one side of the polarization, and the group of slow growth city residents and their friends on the other side. Very few people are “unaffiliated” in the middle.

    The Vanguard regularly argues that housing is an important issue that people should be actively talking about, but for the most part, I believe the groups of people associated with the two sides of the issue are already very well defined, and most people in Davis want to talk about other things affecting their lives rather than housing.

    2. Bill Marshall

      As is YIMBY… all are pejorative and “profiling”… two strikes… in softball, you might be ‘out’… same with BANANA… yet, they can be ‘shorthand’…

  3. Ron Oertel

    How much of a difference will it make in a place like Davis where infill opportunities are dwindling and peripheral projects require approval by the voters—which has only occurred twice in six projects?

    It only has to make a difference “on paper”.

    But I suspect that SB 10 will make a bigger (actual) difference in Davis’ “opportunity zone”.  How did that happen, anyway?

    I don’t agree that voters understood the magnitude of what they voted for (regarding Newsom and the Democrats in general).  They will find out, over time.  (But, they still might not understand the connection by then.)

      1. Ron Oertel

        One of the losing candidates noted that people (ultimately) get the government they deserve.

        The polls I’ve seen indicate that the YIMBY bills were not popular. I don’t believe that voters understood the ramifications of what they voted for.

        It’s all an indication of the corrupt system which exists, the money involved, related media coverage, etc.

        But those who can’t see through all of that ultimately get what they deserve.

        1. Ron Oertel

          Of course, the system “traps” them into particular (limited) choices in the first place.

          I, for example, would likely prefer Newsom over Elder.

          For me, it was never about the “person”. Nor is it about The French Laundry – except for the REASON that he thought it important to attend. Honestly, does anyone give a damn if he wore a mask, there?

          Nor do I care that he lives in a sprawling, multi-acre estate, except for the fact that it conflicts with the spirit of the bills he promoted.

          Nor do I care that he sent his kids to private schools, while other schools were closed down.

          (Maybe it is partly about “character”, for this guy. But, not all that much.)

        2. David Greenwald Post author

          “The polls I’ve seen indicate that the YIMBY bills were not popular.”

          The only poll I have seen is the Binder poll. That’s not a neutral poll, someone hired them to do that.

    2. Keith Y Echols

      I don’t agree that voters understood the magnitude of what they voted for (regarding Newsom and the Democrats in general).  They will find out, over time.  (But, they still might not understand the connection by then.)

      Since you’re not in agreement with the “official” assessment of the impact of the new laws.  What is your assessment of them and why do you believe so?

      I’m working on mine and will post it soon.

      1. Ron Oertel

        I’m still not sure what’s in the finalized version of the SB 9 bill, or if it’s actually limited to duplexes on single-family sites.  Either way, I believe that it will primarily be employed in places in the Bay Area, at first.

        It will be interesting to see how this impacts newly-proposed developments (e.g., proposed sprawl).

        Regarding Davis, I believe that SB 10 could have a bigger impact than SB 9.

        But perhaps the biggest impact is that both bills could enable any community to more-easily accommodate RHNA requirements – at least on paper. (Which is all that really matters.)

        Both of these bills will raise property values, and will ultimately encourage long-time property owners (or their heirs) to sell.  Neither of these bills will result in affordable (or Affordable) housing.  But it seems that this was not the intent of the YIMBYs and their allies in the first place.  They are largely supported by the technology industry – even more so than the building industry.

        3. Keith Y Echols

           I believe that it will primarily be employed in places in the Bay Area, at first.

          As someone who has worked for a developer in the bay area and developed homes in the Bay Area; I can say that I do not believe SB9 it will have much impact on the Bay Area (maybe possibly in places like Gilroy and Morgan Hill…which are in Santa Clara County but separated from the rest of the Bay Area by a greenbelt…the rural land south of Almaden Valley might be too expensive to lot split for duplexes) .   I’ll detail why in my post about my opinion on the impact of SB9 and SB10.  Much (if not all) of what is being built in the Bay Area right now is already medium to high density housing.

        4. Ron Oertel

          There is LOTS of older, single-family housing – even in San Francisco.  Take a walk around there, and you’ll see quite a bit of heavy remodeling going on – even under the current law.

          I have seen entire houses removed and replaced, there.  Generally of the same type (but substantially larger and of course, more modern).

          I don’t know how (both) SB 9 and SB 10 will impact these type of properties, going forward.

          In Davis, there’s plenty of old, ugly and small housing that could be replaced. With substantial-sized lots that would accommodate it. The (Stanley Davis?) houses come to mind, in east Davis. (Just before Mace Ranch.) Actually, housing beyond both sides of Pole Line come to mind.

          But I suspect that this will be centered around the “Opportunity Zone”, first.

           

        5. Ron Oertel

          As I think more about this, I see a possibility that SB 9 and SB 10 could “improve” housing stock in Davis.

          While also attracting wealthier people.

          Davis has some of the ugliest, cheapest old (e.g, 1950’s – 1960’s) housing in the valley. And yet, it’s “valuable”.

          If that housing existed anywhere else, it would likely be a high crime zone.

          Am I perhaps becoming a fan of SB 9 and SB 10?  Maybe.

          But, there will be displacement, as old-timers cash-in over time. Similar to what’s occurred in San Francisco and much of the Bay Area, where the middle class moved-out over time (with some still remaining, since they bought a long time ago).

          In other words, the type of folks who wouldn’t be able to afford their own homes, today.

        6. Keith Y Echols

          There is LOTS of older, single-family housing – even in San Francisco.

          I lived in San Francisco for close to a decade.  Most housing is already attached housing in San Francisco.  Detached housing is going to prohibitively expensive to lot split and the lots are small to begin with so it’s going to be hard to get that minimum 1,200 sqft per unit if you split them and then try to put up duplexes.

        7. Ron Oertel

          Most housing is already attached housing in San Francisco. 

          There is a SUBTANTIAL amount of single-family housing in San Francisco.  Entire neighborhoods of it, as well.

          I suspect that it occupies more land (in total) than any other type of housing – even in San Francisco.

          I am very familiar with San Francisco – probably more so than you.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Ron O…

      Thanks for the warning on the size of the doc.  True story (yes, I looked)…

      Huge difference between ‘lobbyists’ (even if not paid, add ‘activists’), and “movers and shakers”.  And how they go about their efforts.

      Lobbyists you can trace to their ‘funding’… most ‘activists’ are just individuals  who are ‘active/vocal’… many are actually ‘lobbyists’ with links, financial or otherwise, undisclosed.  Activists, are therefore more suspect, as they have no obligation to disclose their backgrounds/support groups…

      1. Ron Oertel

        I’m not sure that local activists are “movers and shakers”, either.

        But yes, there’s activists who are concerned about the school system (and their personal connections to it), the fiscal health of the city (and how it may impact their own pensions, etc).

        But for the most part, I don’t believe that there is sufficient “personal payoff” for activists in regard to their own efforts.  It would truly be an ineffective way to make money, at least.

        Quite often, activists are not driven by that, and their own positions could conflict with that assumed goal. Of course, that doesn’t stop some from speculating (incorrectly). All part of the political b.s. that revolves around this, and the reason that most people don’t become “activists”.

        Lobbyists, on the other hand – are PAID to influence Sacramento. They ARE the movers and shakers.

        Who do you think Newsom was meeting with at The French Laundry?

