Man’s Bail $250,000, Faces Charges Ranging from Human Trafficking to Pimping

By Alexander Ramirez 

WOODLAND, CA. – Conte LeSean Watson was in Yolo County Superior Court this week, facing a host of alleged offenses from human trafficking to sex-related crimes and assault with a firearm that occurred Sept. 9.

He’s in custody on $250,000 bail.

Charges include human trafficking of an adult for commercial sex, pimping, pandering, and a threat of crime with intent to terrorize, all of which had enhancements for using a firearm. 

Additional charges included possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony and person prohibited from owning a firearm, sodomy by force and violence, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm with an enhancement of a prior serious felony conviction, enhancement for habitual criminals and crime committed while on bail or own recognizance.

While an extensive list, Watson’s time in court was only scheduled for arraignment and bail assignment. John Sage was assigned as Watson’s public defender.

Deputy District Attorney Rachel Raymond did have a part to say regarding bail, bringing to the court’s attention Watson’s felony warrant and a possible strike offense from Humboldt County.

The DDA also cited Watson’s extensive felony history dating back to 2003—felony convictions involving firearms, felony convictions of possession of methamphetamine for sale, and possession of drugs in prison.

And the DDA noted the victim of the case said she is still very much afraid of Watson.

All of these factors lead to Raymond asking that bail remain at $250,000 and a criminal protection order be put in place.

Judge Tom Dyer agreed to keep bail at $250,000 and issue a three-year-long criminal protection order.

Watson’s next court date is a pre-hearing conference Sept. 29.

Koda is an incoming senior at UC Berkeley, majoring in Philosophy and minoring in Rhetoric. He is from Ventura, CA.

